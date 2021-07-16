Technology News
loading

Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows

Microsoft did not directly name Candiru, instead referred to it as an "Israel-based private sector offensive actor" under the codename Sourgum.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 July 2021 16:04 IST
Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows

Microsoft referred to flaw as an Israel-based private sector offensive actor under the codename Sourgum

Highlights
  • Microsoft fixed the discovered flaws on Tuesday through a software update
  • Sourgum generally sells cyberweapons
  • Candiru's tools also exploited weaknesses in Google's Chrome browser

An Israeli group sold a tool to hack into Microsoft Windows, Microsoft, and technology human rights group Citizen Lab said on Thursday, shedding light on the growing business of finding and selling tools to hack widely used software.

The hacking tool vendor, named Candiru, created and sold a software exploit that can penetrate Windows, one of many intelligence products sold by a secretive industry that finds flaws in common software platforms for their clients, said a report by Citizen Lab.

Technical analysis by security researchers details how Candiru's hacking tool spread around the globe to numerous unnamed customers, where it was then used to target various civil society organisations, including a Saudi dissident group and a left-leaning Indonesian news outlet, the reports by Citizen Lab and Microsoft show.

Attempts to reach Candiru for comment were unsuccesful.

Evidence of the exploit recovered by Microsoft suggested it was deployed against users in several countries, including Iran, Lebanon, Spain, and the United Kingdom, according to the Citizen Lab report.

"Candiru's growing presence, and the use of its surveillance technology against global civil society, is a potent reminder that the mercenary spyware industry contains many players and is prone to widespread abuse," Citizen Lab said in its report.

Microsoft fixed the discovered flaws on Tuesday through a software update. Microsoft did not directly attribute the exploits to Candiru, instead referring to it as an "Israel-based private sector offensive actor" under the codename Sourgum.

"Sourgum generally sells cyberweapons that enable its customers, often government agencies around the world, to hack into their targets' computers, phones, network infrastructure, and Internet-connected devices," Microsoft wrote in a blog post. "These agencies then choose who to target and run the actual operations themselves."

Candiru's tools also exploited weaknesses in other common software products, like Google's Chrome browser.

On Wednesday, Google released a blog post where it disclosed two Chrome software flaws that Citizen Lab found connected to Candiru. Google also did not refer to Candiru by name, but described it as a "commercial surveillance company." Google patched the two vulnerabilities earlier this year.

Cyber arms dealers like Candiru often chain multiple software vulnerabilities together to create effective exploits that can reliably break into computers remotely without a target's knowledge, computer security experts say.

Those types of covert systems cost millions of dollars and are often sold on a subscription basis, making it necessary for customers to repeatedly pay a provider for continued access, people familiar with the cyber arms industry told Reuters.

"No longer do groups need to have the technical expertise, now they just need resources," Google wrote in its blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Candiru, Sourgum, Microsoft, Windows, Citizen Lab
Xiaomi Trumps Apple to Become World's No. 2 Smartphone Maker, Samsung Retains Top Spot: Canalys
Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2
Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced With Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  4. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  7. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  8. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  9. Clubhouse Launches Direct Messages Feature ‘Backchannel’
  10. Poco F3 GT May Be Priced in India Around Rs. 30,000, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  2. Windows 365 Price Details Revealed, Microsoft Set to Make Multiple Configurations Available on August 2
  3. Microsoft Says Israeli Group Created and Sold Tools to Hack Windows
  4. Xiaomi Trumps Apple to Become World's No. 2 Smartphone Maker, Samsung Retains Top Spot: Canalys
  5. The Suicide Squad Character Featurette Lays Out Ensemble Cast in New Footage
  6. Poco F3 GT India Launch Date Set for July 23, Confirmed to Sport Dual Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Aluminium Alloy Frame
  7. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Wi-Fi 6E Support This Year
  8. ByteDance's Toutiao Said to Be Ordered by China to Halt New Registrations Since September
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launch Date in India Set for July 21, Amazon Reveals Upgraded Camera
  10. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Lite Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 860 SoC, 22.5W Fast Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com