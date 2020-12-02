Microsoft is introducing a new ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack' as a first to bring improvements to the Windows experience outside of major Windows 10 updates. This new method will help Microsoft improve on features and experiences that are developed independently of the OS. This new ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack' process is being tested with Windows Insider members first, before expanding its scope to more users in the ecosystem. To get the ball rolling, Microsoft has released the first Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.1070.0 in the beta channel.

The Redmond-based tech giant took to its blog to announce the new ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack' process. These packs will be delivered to Windows Insider members through Windows Update just like builds and cumulative updates. The first Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.1070.0 update brings two new improvements. Insider members will get the ability to use the built-in screen snipping feature in Windows. You can press WIN + SHIFT + S to create a snip of your screen and paste it directly into a folder of your choice in File Explorer to save the screenshot. The other addition is that the touch keyboard in portrait mode on a 2-in-1 touch device will now supports split keyboard mode.

As mentioned, only Windows Insider members will be able to install this new Windows Feature Experience Pack. Eligible users can go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update and check for updates. Microsoft says that in order to receive this update, Insider members in the beta channel will need to have the Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.662 installed.

Furthermore, a reboot will be required after installing the latest update, and the version of the Windows Feature Experience Pack can be checked by going to Settings > System > About. In the future, Windows Feature Experience Pack updates will get folded into the already existing servicing process for Windows 10 and will be delivered to customers that way through Windows updates.