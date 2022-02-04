Technology News
Microsoft to Test New Experimental Features for Windows 11

Microsoft will allow Windows 11 testers a window to switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel to avoid more experimental features.

By ANI | Updated: 4 February 2022 18:06 IST
Microsoft to Test New Experimental Features for Windows 11

Photo Credit: Microsoft

A subset of Windows Insiders will get access to a feature before it is rolled out by Microsoft

Highlights
  • Microsoft will incubate new ideas on the Windows 11 Dev Channel
  • Some of the experimental concepts may never ship, the company says
  • Future Windows 11 beta build will feature less experimental features

Microsoft has detailed its plans for Windows 11 testing throughout 2022, after revealing last week that the operating system is getting a bigger than usual update in February with Android apps, taskbar improvements, and much more.

According to The Verge, the software maker has said it plans to experiment more with features for Windows 11 testers to evaluate that may never ship.

"As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us lean more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long-lead items, and control the states of individual features," explained Amanda Langowski, the lead for the Windows Insider Program.

She added, "In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more."

Some A/B testing like this before has been seen before, where a subset of Windows Insiders will get access to a feature before Microsoft rolls it out more broadly to testers. In the future though, there could be variations on features that won't be fully documented by Microsoft.

A number of Windows enthusiasts look out for new features every time Microsoft releases a new build, using flags in the operating system to switch hidden features on and see what Microsoft is experimenting with.

"We also recognize that some of our more technical Insiders have discovered that some features are intentionally disabled in the builds we have flighted. This is by design, and in those cases, we will only communicate about features that we are purposefully enabling for Insiders to try out and give feedback on," said Langowski.

The Dev Channel for Windows 11 testing will now be truly where experimental features appear, leaving the Beta Channel to include features that are closer to what will ship to everyone. This could mean that new features even show up in the Beta Channel first, if they're closer to shipping.

Microsoft has planned to give Windows 11 testers a window in which they can switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel, to avoid the more experimental features that are on the way.

That will likely coincide with the February release of features, including Android app support, taskbar changes, and the redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows, Microsoft, Windows 11 Features, Windows 11 Beta, Beta Testing
