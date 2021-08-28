Technology News
loading

Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to Include Older Intel CPUs

Microsoft announced back in June that Windows 11 would have minimum system requirements that would make it unusable on some older CPUs.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 August 2021 15:25 IST
Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to Include Older Intel CPUs

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is currently testing Windows 11 in beta

Highlights
  • Windows 11 requires TPM 2.0 to run
  • Microsoft’s latest OS will likely not run on MacBooks via Boot Camp
  • Microsoft has not added any new AMD CPU to Windows 11 compatibility list

Microsoft has updated its Windows 11 minimum system requirements to include more Intel CPUs. Through an official blog post, it announced that after Windows Insider testing and exploring options with OEMs, the minimum system requirements now include additional older Intel CPUs that will be compatible with Windows 11, though the other prerequisites still remain in place. Microsoft announced Windows 11 in June and is currently testing the latest OS in beta. It brings a visual overhaul to Windows platform along with several deeper changes.

At the time of its unveiling, Microsoft announced there were a few key minimum requirements for running Windows 11. These include a compatible 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, UEFI secure boot, certain graphics requirements, and TPM 2.0. This caused a bit of a stir as CPUs older than late 2017 were not supported; and to run Windows 11, users would have to upgrade their still fairly capable CPUs. Now, though the company is sticking with the aforementioned requirements, it has added a few more Intel CPUs to its compatibility list after testing with Windows Insiders and OEMs.

The new additions to the compatible CPU list include Intel Core X-series and Xeon W-series. Intel Core 7820HQ CPUs are also new to the list but only selected devices running this CPU that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentised, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles such as the Surface Studio 2 are compatible.

As for AMD CPUs, there are no new additions. Microsoft says it has carefully analysed AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD.

Further, there is still no information on Windows 11 support for MacBooks via Boot Camp. It seems like MacBook users will not be able to install Windows 11 at least officially due to the TPM 2.0 requirement. 9to5mac states that Apple has never offered support for the TPM 2.0 on its Intel Macs, which makes them all incompatible with the newest version of Windows. It adds that Microsoft's PC Health Check app will show “this PC can't run Windows 11” if run on a Mac.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Apple, MacBook, Windows 11 Minimum Requirements, TPM 2
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for ‘No Sound Issues’ Announced by Apple

Related Stories

Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to Include Older Intel CPUs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  3. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
  6. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month; Price, Specifications Revealed
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Review
  9. YouTube Starts Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for iOS Users Globally
  10. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Updates Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements to Include Older Intel CPUs
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Service Programme for ‘No Sound Issues’ Announced by Apple
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple With Exynos 7884B SoC, Single Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin’s Recent Volatility Has Been Due to Public Statements by ‘Gurus’, Says Coinfloor CEO Obi Nwosu
  5. COVID-19 Antibody Discovered That Can Neutralise All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains, Claim Researchers
  6. Amazon Partners With Affirm to Roll Out Buy Now Pay Later Service for US Customers
  7. Amazon-Backed Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian Files for IPO
  8. Bitcoin Fever Reaches Honduras With First Cryptocurrency ATM
  9. Moto E20 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Unisoc SoC
  10. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com