Microsoft extends end of service date for Windows 10 version 1803

Microsoft has extended the end of service date for Windows 10 version 1803. The delay has been scheduled for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of the operating software (OS). Microsoft announced that the final security update for Windows 10 version 1803 will be released on May 11, 2021. The end of service date was earlier set in November this year. Support for other editions of the Windows 10 version 1803 was stopped by the tech giant back in November 2019.

Microsoft made the announcement on its community blog post. It said that the decision was made based on user feedback that suggested that businesses need more time and continuity during the ongoing pandemic. The post informed that Windows 10 version 1803 will continue to receive monthly security updates until May 11 next year. The final update will be released on the day, following which all support will end for the version. Earlier, Microsoft earlier set the end of service date for November 10.

As mentioned, the scheduled delay is only meant for the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of the OS, as support for Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstation editions was already stopped on November 12, 2019.

The post also stated that security updates for Windows 10 version 1803 will be available through Microsoft's standard servicing outlets, including Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services, and the Microsoft Update Catalog. Microsoft says that businesses do not need to change their current update management workflows to receive the updates.

The company also pointed out that businesses running version 1803 should plan to update their devices to the latest Windows 10 iteration to continue receiving support and service after May 11, 2021.

Users can also choose to check out end-of-service dates for all versions and editions of Windows OS from the Windows lifecycle fact sheet. To check out lifecycle information on all commercial products from the company, users can also use the Microsoft Lifecycle Policy search tool.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.