Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets New Widget With News, Weather Updates

Microsoft Windows 10 users can customise the new widget to get information about topics of their interest.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 April 2021 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The new Microsoft Windows 10 taskbar widget can also be turned off

Highlights
  • Windows 10 new taskbar widget will show local weather information
  • The news feed in the widget can be customised with topics of interest
  • Microsoft recently added MS Paint and Snipping Tool to Microsoft Store

Microsoft Windows 10 taskbar has been revamped to include a new widget. Users will now be able to view weather updates and a news feed that can be completely customised to include topics of interest right from the taskbar. The update was first tested out with Windows Insider users and has now got the green light for a wider rollout to all Windows 10 devices. Microsoft says the widget will show concise, “snackable” information on news, sports, stocks, and traffic updates.

A blog post from Microsoft details how the new taskbar will look and function. Users will see weather information on the taskbar and clicking on it will open a content feed with news, stocks, sports, and traffic updates.

The new feature will be bundled with the latest update for Windows 10. Microsoft has been testing this feature with Windows Insider members since January 2020.

The new Windows 10 taskbar widget displays the information through cards that users can customise according to their interests. They can add or remove topics by expanding the widget and clicking on Manage interests that appears at the top of the widget. Users can also completely disable the widget if they don't wish to use it.

Microsoft said that the update will start rolling out to customers in a phased manner over the next several weeks. A broader rollout will be completed in the coming months.

In other Windows-10 related news, Microsoft has now added the Snipping Tool and MS Paint to its Microsoft Store. These apps can now be updated through the store. However, this is a part of the Windows 10 Insider program for now and is only available through Windows 10 Preview Build 21354. Alongside this, MS Paint has also gotten a new icon. Since 2017, Microsoft has been trying to move MS Paint users to Paint 3D when it was introduced with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
