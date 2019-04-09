Technology News

Microsoft Windows 10 Stops Requiring You to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Windows 10 Stops Requiring You to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices

You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10

Highlights

Windows 10 now lets you quickly remove flash drives without waiting

The new setting add convenience, but will slow down data transfer

Windows 10 version 1809 includes this new feature by default

Safely ejecting flash drives out of your PC is set to become a thing of past as Microsoft has changed how Windows 10 disconnects USB storage devices. You don't have to worry about recklessly removing your flash drive, unless of course, files are currently being written on it. The latest version of Windows 10 changes the default setting for USB and Thunderbolt-enabled external devices to 'Quick Removal' which means you can remove a flash drive from your PC without raising your heartbeat.

Microsoft has made the changes in Windows 10 version 1809 which was pushed out in October last year, but is being widely deployed now. Before the update, the default setting for disconnecting all USB storage devices was set to 'Better performance'.

The new 'Quick Removal' default setting enables disconnection of USB devices without going through the 'Safely Remove Hardware' process. Microsoft made the announcement in a support document.

The previous 'Better performance' setting involved caching data during transfers or while opening files, to improve performance. This resulted in users having to manually eject USB storage devices with the 'Safely Remove Hardware' process.

All of that is history now, as Windows 10 users will be able to eject USB storage drives whenever they want (provided no data is currently being written on the flash drive).

One of the downsides of adding this convenience would be slower data transfer rates since Windows 10 will not be caching disk writes. However, Microsoft will still let users pick 'Better performance' setting in case they're still interested. To change the policy for external storage devices, visit Start > File Explorer > Identify Specific drive letter or label. Once you have done this, right-click Start, and select Disk Management. Then, right-click label of the device, and click Properties, then Policies.

But before you start yanking USB storage devices like you don't care, make sure your Windows 10 installation has been updated to version 1809. Even though the update is likely to be installed automatically, you should still ensure you have it and the default setting for USB flash drives has been changed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 1809
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Honor 20i With 32-Megapixel AI Selfie Camera, MagicBook 2019 Set to Launch on April 17; Honor 20 Lite Specifications, Renders Leak
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Microsoft Windows 10 Stops Requiring You to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  2. Huawei P30 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. You Can Now Check Prices of Spares for Samsung Phones in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  7. WhatsApp Gets New Audio Feature, Group Forward Change & iPad Support Spotted
  8. JVC 55-Inch 4K Smart Quantum LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Set to Return With Offers on These Mobiles
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.