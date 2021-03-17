Technology News
loading

Microsoft Windows 10 Update Fixes Printer Issue Causing System Crash

Microsoft shared through a post on its support page that the out-of-band update should show up for all Windows 10 users.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 March 2021 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Windows 10 Update Fixes Printer Issue Causing System Crash

Windows 10 users should head to Windows Update settings to check for the update

Highlights
  • Microsoft says the update fixes an issue with connected printers
  • The March 2021 cumulative update seemed to have cause the issue
  • Microsoft shared the development via a post on Windows support page

Microsoft Windows 10 printer crash bug has been fixed with a patch that is now available for download. After the previous Windows 10 update some users' systems would crash with a blue screen error when trying to take a printout. This was not a widespread issue, being limited to specific printers and apps, but this seems to have been fixed now with an out-of-band update that Microsoft has released.

Microsoft released the March 2021 cumulative update last week for Windows 10, but then users started to complain about system crash issues when trying to take printouts. Windows Latest reported last week that users on Windows 10 version 20H2, 2004, 1909, and 1803/ 1809 were affected by this issue, and that Microsoft has said any device running Windows 10 will be offered the update.

The company's out-of-band update that comes with build number 18363.1441 fixes this issue.

The changelog for the update reads, “Updates an issue that might cause a blue screen when you attempt to print to certain printers using some apps.” As mentioned, it does not specify which printers or apps were affected. The changelog further says that the issue “might generate the error APC_INDEX_MISMATCH”.

Microsoft also recommends users to install the latest servicing stack update (SSU) before installing this out-of-band update. To install this update, head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. In the Optional updates available area, you should see an option to download and install the update. Once updated, the blue screen error when using some printers should be fixed.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 update
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple, Google’s New App Store Revenue Policy to Affect Only Up to 5 Percent of Their Earnings: Sensor Tower
OnePlus 9 Pro Display Details Revealed, Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate on Board

Related Stories

Microsoft Windows 10 Update Fixes Printer Issue Causing System Crash
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  2. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  6. Redmi Note 9 Series, More Phones Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000
  7. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G Tipped
  9. Motorola Moto G30 Review: Safe All-Rounder
  10. Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro to Go Up for Pre-Orders Globally From April 9
  2. Twitter Celebrity Account Hack: Florida Teen Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Three Years in Juvenile Prison
  3. Google Lens for Android Gets Gallery Mode for Quicker Access to Screenshots: Report
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Display Details Revealed, Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate on Board
  5. Microsoft Windows 10 Update Fixes Printer Issue Causing System Crash
  6. Apple, Google’s New App Store Revenue Policy to Affect Only Up to 5 Percent of Their Earnings: Sensor Tower
  7. Samsung May Not Launch a Galaxy Note Series Flagship This Year, Plans on Bringing It Back in 2022
  8. GoPro Quik App Gets New Video Editing Tools, ‘Mural’ Private Feed for Users
  9. Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch on a Global Level
  10. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,999 onwards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com