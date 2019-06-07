Microsoft released the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18912 (20H1) to Windows Insiders members in the fast ring on Tuesday. The 20H1 update will be the next major update for Windows 10 users. It is expected to be made available to all Windows 10 users during the first half of next year. While Microsoft's official release notes only mentioned an update to the Narrator app, there are quite a few interesting changes that seem to have arrived with the update.

It seems like Windows 10 will soon let users select how fast their Windows updates download. The feature was first spotted by a developer known as Albacore in the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18912 (20H1).

The feature is currently hidden under advanced options. It allows users to limit how much bandwidth Windows Updates can consume while downloading an update. This can be handy when you're working but you'd still like Windows to download updates on the side. You can allow a specific bandwidth for Windows updates, ensuring it doesn't interfere with your work.

The new feature is titled 'Absolute Bandwidth' and allows Windows 10 users to select a specific percentage of bandwidth they'd want to give away for downloading Windows updates. Users can also select speeds in megabits per second (Mbps) for downloading updates in the background and foreground.

The fresh update also includes a new Calendar Quick Compose feature which was also spotted by Albacore. The Narrator app can now also inform users about the title of a webpage when they press Caps + Ctrl + D.

Apart from these, there are a bunch of expected bug fixes and improvements. Microsoft has also carefully listed out the several known issues with the latest build, warning users it is meant strictly for testing purposes. So far, Microsoft has released seven major stable updates for Windows 10, the most recent being the May 2019 update.