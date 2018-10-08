NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Windows 10 October 2018 Update Rollout Paused After Reports of User Data Being Wiped: Microsoft

Windows 10 October 2018 Update Rollout Paused After Reports of User Data Being Wiped: Microsoft

, 08 October 2018
After several users complained that installing the Windows 10 October 2018 update has been wiping off their data, Microsoft on Saturday announced putting a halt to the availability of the update.

"We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating," the tech giant posted on its Support page.

Users who have manually downloaded the update have been advised to not "install it and wait until new media is available".

Microsoft has also provided links for people to contact the company through.

"We will provide an update when we resume rolling out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to customers," the post added.

Users who installed the "Windows 10 October 2018" update complained that the process wiped out their user profiles, including documents and photos, the media reported.

An alarming number of users have taken to social media forums and Microsoft's own support website to complain about the serious issue.

Since Microsoft had not started automatically pushing this latest update out, only people who visited "Windows Update" manually and checked for updates installed the latest software version.

