Microsoft has announced that its Windows 10 October 2018 is now available for all users. The Redmond, Washington-headquartered company, at a launch event in New York, released the newest feature update for Windows 10 operating system alongside a plethora of hardware products. Following five previous major updates such as November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and the April 2018 Update, the October 2018 update was announced by Microsoft at IFA in August. While the latest Windows 10 update does not bring a revamped interface, it does offer a number of new features.

One of the most interesting new features introduced by Microsoft in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update is the Your Phone app that lets users get instant access to their Android smartphone's photos and texts on their computer. The app is essentially designed as a companion app to more closely align Android and iOS to Windows 10. Apart from that, the Windows 10 October 2018 Update includes a new Cloud Clipboard feature that will allow Windows 10 users to copy content across devices. Windows 10 users can also store a history of copied content in the cloud.

Microsoft has introduced a Timeline on phone feature. You will now be able to pick up what you were doing, even if it was on your Android or iOS phone, on your Windows 10 PC. The company says that now your PC's timeline will be available on your phone, so you can scroll back in time to find the files and websites you were using on your phone, computer, and tablet. It is currently available in preview on Android phone via Microsoft Launcher app, and it will be "coming soon" to preview for iPhone.

Meanwhile, the Windows 10 October 2018 Update brings inking features and 3D updates in PowerPoint and Word. It has added a Microsoft To-Do app that helps you manage and prioritise tasks. Using your digital pen and a touch-enabled Windows device, you can now add a task to your list using ink, and then strike out when complete. Microsoft has also introduced a Snip & Sketch app, a more versatile screengrab function that lets you set a timer, draw on your images or crop to different shapes.

For its Edge browser, Microsoft in the Windows 10 update has added an offline dictionary, grammar tools, and learning tools in its reading view, and Line Focus. Besides that, the company has introduced a Windows Mixed Reality flashlight feature too, alongside revamped AI inking and 3D features for Microsoft Office. Additionally, SwiftKey is now available on the touch keyboard.

The Windows 10 October 2018 update includes plenty of other tweaks in terms of functionality and design. However, the Sets feature did not make it into the latest release. You can check out the full list of features in the company's latest blog post.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also provided details on how to get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update in another blog post. Notably, the update will be rolled out in a phased and controlled manner. The company says that the global will be rolled out via Windows Update in the coming weeks.

If you are on an actively serviced version of Windows 10 and want to install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update now, you will have to manually check for updates. You will have to go to the Search box in the taskbar and type 'Check for updates'. Here, you will have to click on Check for updates to begin the download and installation process. You can see this video shared by Microsoft to get some tips for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.