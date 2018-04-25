Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Working on Windows 10 Lean Edition for Devices With as Low as 16GB Storage: Report

Microsoft Working on Windows 10 Lean Edition for Devices With as Low as 16GB Storage: Report

 
, 25 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Working on Windows 10 Lean Edition for Devices With as Low as 16GB Storage: Report

Photo Credit: Lucan/ Twitter

Highlights

  • Lean edition will be available for devices with 16GB of storage
  • Microsoft is removing components that are not needed in low-end devices
  • An x64 clean install is roughly 2GB smaller than Windows 10 Pro

Microsoft is reportedly planning a new edition of Windows 10, apparently called 'Windows 10 Lean'. It is 2GB smaller in size compared to a regular edition of Windows 10 such as the Windows 10 Pro. The Lean edition is said to have been designed for devices with less storage and will reportedly be offered to OEMs to be used in low-end laptops and tablets.

The new Windows 10 Lean edition was first spotted by Twitter user Lucan, who found references in the latest publicly released Windows 10 test build (17650). According to Lucan, Microsoft is reducing the OS's storage space needs by getting rid of components that are unnecessary on low-cost devices, such as the Internet Explorer. Interestingly, as per the images shared, even Registry Editor appears to have been removed.

As usual, Microsoft has not revealed any official information about the Windows 10 Lean edition. Meanwhile, as per a Windows Central report, the upcoming SKU will be available for devices that have 16GB of storage. It is said to have been mainly designed to ensure these devices receive Windows updates. Usually, low-end device users download apps, media, and files that prevent Windows updates from getting the necessary free space to upgrade to future updates of the operating system. Microsoft is planning to fix it with the Lean edition.

The Windows 10 Lean edition is similar to the classic Windows OS, "just streamlined so that it better fits on devices with smaller internal storage." As per the report, Windows 10 Lean will not remove support for legacy apps, meaning it will still have full Win32 app support. It is not a part of Windows Core OS nor will it run on Andromeda.

The report adds that Microsoft is also working on Windows 10 Lean to ensure updates do not encounter rollbacks. This essentially means that the update install times could be slower on Windows 10 Lean to support higher install success rates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Windows 10 Lean Mode, Windows 10 S, Windows 10 S Mode, Windows 10, Windows, Microsoft
LG G7 ThinQ With Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Jio vs Airtel: High Court Seeks Airtel Response on Jio's Contempt Plea Over IPL 2018 Campaign
Best AC deals
Microsoft Working on Windows 10 Lean Edition for Devices With as Low as 16GB Storage: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Mi 6X (Mi A2) With Snapdragon 660, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Gmail Redesign Is Now Rolling Out, Here's How You Can Get It Right Now
  3. Samsung Galaxy S9 Active With 4000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC Leaked
  4. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. OnePlus 6 to Launch in China on May 17, Company Reveals
  6. Nokia X6 Leak Reveals Specifications, Design Ahead of April 27 Launch
  7. Redmi Note 5 Available in 24-Hour Open Sale Today via Mi.com
  8. 7 New Features That the Big New Gmail Revamp Brings
  9. JBL Free Truly Wireless Earphones With Day-Long Battery Life Now in India
  10. Asus ZenFone 5 Update Brings Improved Face Unlock, Bokeh Mode, More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.