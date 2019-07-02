Technology News
Microsoft Reveals Its Plans for Windows 10 19H2 Update, Due Later This Year

Windows 10 19H2 may be a cumulative update with new features turned off by default.

Updated: 2 July 2019 14:58 IST
Microsoft Reveals Its Plans for Windows 10 19H2 Update, Due Later This Year

The next Windows 10 update is expected to arrive by September this year

Highlights
  • The next Windows 10 update may not bring any major new features
  • The update will release around September this year for all consumers
  • Microsoft is also testing next year's 20H1 update builds

After the May 2019 update, Microsoft is now gearing up towards the next major update for Windows 10. The tech giant had initially been silent on the 19H2 update, after testing the 20H1 build directly after the May 2019 update. But on Monday, Microsoft announced that the next feature release for Windows 10, dubbed as 19H2, will roll out to all users this fall. The 19H2 build is expected to be a cumulative update to the May 2019 update.

On Monday, Microsoft announced that it has started rolling out Build 18362.100000 to the Slow Ring. This is the first 19H2 build. The company says its upcoming 19H2 build of Windows 10 will be delivered to Windows Insiders in the Slow Ring as a cumulative update. All the new features will be turned off by default.

Microsoft says the first build doesn't contain any 'visible' changes, but a few behind-the-scenes changes that are targeted at OEMs. Some releases will arrive with new features turned off and could be enabled later on. Microsoft is expected to release the 19H2 update for Windows 10 by September this year. But there won't be any significant updates in terms of new features for end users.

In its announcement, Microsoft said, "To deliver these updates in a less disruptive fashion, we will deliver this feature update in a new way, using servicing technology (like the monthly update process) for customers running the May 2019 update who choose to update to the new release."

Going forward, Microsoft may still continue to push to major updates to its desktop operating system, one around April/May and another in September. The April build may offer new features while the September release could be largely a cumulative update with a bunch of bug fixes and smaller upgrades to existing features.

Microsoft has already released first builds of next year's 20H1 release of Windows 10. The update is expected to arrive for general consumers by April 2020. So far, the 20H1 builds have seen smaller refinements rather than any major new features.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 19H2
