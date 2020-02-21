Technology News
loading

Microsoft to Invest $1.1 Billion in Mexico Over Next 5 Years: CEO

Nadella said the investment is "focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organisations" in Mexico.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2020 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft to Invest $1.1 Billion in Mexico Over Next 5 Years: CEO

Nadella met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year

Highlights
  • The investment is focused on expanding access to digital technology
  • Microsoft will build a new data centre in the country
  • It will also invest in training labs and skills programs

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

Nadella said the investment is "focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organisations across the country."

Microsoft will build a new data centre to deliver "client services to help every organization to really get an advantage and drive digital transformation," added Nadella, who met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year.

The US company will also invest in training labs and skills programs, Nadella said.

Lopez Obrador, speaking during his daily morning conference, said the investment showed Mexico was an attractive investment destination, touting a strong local currency, stable inflation, and prudent debt management by the government.

The leftist president has faced criticism his government's policies have turned off local and foreign investors, which contributed to the economy last year contracting 0.1 percent in Mexico's first annual decline in a decade.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Satya Nadella
13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Specifications Allegedly Leaked, Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake Processors Expected
China's Ambitious 5G Push Heading Into Slow Lane Due to Coronavirus Disruptions

Related Stories

Microsoft to Invest $1.1 Billion in Mexico Over Next 5 Years: CEO
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Set to Launch New Headphones in India on February 25
  2. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, PSP Fees
  4. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  7. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  10. Fujifilm Unveils Its Latest X100V Premium Compact Camera in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Orders Sold Out in India Within Minutes
  2. Netflix Offers First Month in India for Rs. 5 in New Test
  3. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets New Beta Update, Dark Mode Now Widely Available
  4. China's Ambitious 5G Push Heading Into Slow Lane Due to Coronavirus Disruptions
  5. Microsoft to Invest $1.1 Billion in Mexico Over Next 5 Years: CEO
  6. 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Specifications Allegedly Leaked, Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake Processors Expected
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Stalked by San Francisco Man
  8. PhonePe, Google Pay May Be Hit by NPCI's New Zero UPI Interchange, Payment Service Provider Fees Rule
  9. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone Spotted on 3C Certification Site, 65W Fast Charging and 5G Support Tipped
  10. Microsoft Starts Rolling Out Colourful App Icons to 'Modernise' Windows 10 Look
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.