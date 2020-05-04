Microsoft refreshed its line of Surface laptops back in October 2019, when it also introduced the new Surface Pro X. These laptops have now been officially launched in India, via all major offline and online retailers. The starting prices for the various models are as follows — the Surface Pro X starts at Rs. 98,999; the Surface Pro 7 starts at Rs. 72,999; and the Surface Laptop 3 starts at Rs. 98,999.

In fact, some online retailers had listed various configurations of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on their website a few months ago, but now we have the official prices for it and the rest of the new models from Microsoft itself. Earlier today, details about the Surface Book 3 were spotted on a certification site, tipping off two display sizes of 13-inch and 15-inch for the upcoming refresh.

Microsoft Surface Pro X price and specifications

Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro X is the thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 laptop it has ever made, measuring just 7.3mm in thickness and weighing just 774g. In comparison, Apple's latest MacBook Air weighs around 1.29kg, with a tapered design that's 16mm at its thickest point and 4.06mm at its thinnest.

The Surface Pro has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 13-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1920 pixels. It's powered by a Microsoft SQ1 ARM processor, which it co-developed with Qualcomm. The laptop can be used with the optional Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen, which are sold separately. The Surface Pro X also boasts of up to 13-hours of battery life and support for fast charging and LTE connectivity.

There's only one variant of the laptop currently available in India, which comes with LTE, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 98,999.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price and specifications

The new Surface Pro 7 is powered by Intel's 10th generation CPUs, which according to Microsoft, makes it about 2.3x faster than the outgoing model. Available in black and platinum trims, the Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display and weighs just 775g. Connectivity options also include a full-sized USB connector, along with a USB Type-C and Surface Connect ports. The built-in kickstand lets you use it as a laptop, when connected to the optional Signature Type Cover, which is sold separately.

The Surface Pro 7 will be available in the below configurations:

Core i3-1005G1, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Rs. 72,999

Core i5-1035G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Rs. 88,999

Core i5-1035G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Rs. 88,999

Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Rs. 1,41,999

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 price and specifications

The Surface Laptop 3 retains the slim and light design of the previous generation, but gets a speed boost thanks to the new Intel CPU. It's now available in two —13.5-inch and 15-inch — display sizes. The 13.5-inch model weighs 1.26kg (Platinum colour variant), has a display resolution of 2256x1504 pixels. The 15-inch model weighs 1.54kg, has a display resolution of 2496x1664 pixels and features AMD Radeon Vega 9 or Radeon RX Vega 11 GPUs. Both models have some things in common such as a claimed battery life of around 11.5 hours, USB Type-A, USB Type-C and Surface Connector ports, a headphone socket and a HD webcam with Windows Hello biometric authentication.

In India, the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch version with an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD storage costs Rs. 98,999. The 15-inch version with the AMD Ryzen 5 3580U CPU with Radeon Vega 9 graphics, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 1,16,999.

