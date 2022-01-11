Technology News
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi Only Model Launched in India, Starts at Rs. 93,999

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 January 2022 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 features a 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 features Platinum and Black finishes
  • Surface Pro X 2021 has an AI-powered Eye Contact feature
  • The price of the models starts at Rs. 93,999

Surface Pro X 2021 equipped with custom-built Microsoft processors has been launched in India, and will be available for purchase in India via all major offline and online retailers. The tech giant had launched the new Surface Pro X Wi-Fi model as its latest Windows 11-based tablet in September last year. The updated Wi-Fi Surface Pro X 2021 retains the 13-inch display featured on the earlier LTE model. It comes with 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p HD video that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Powered by artificial intelligence and the neural engine, Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 is said to offer improved performance over the existing model.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 price in India, availability

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 with Microsoft SQ1 processors and Microsoft SQ2 processors are now available in India in Platinum finish and different configurations. All are Wi-Fi-only models.

In the Surface for Business lineup, the Surface Pro X 2021 model powered by Microsoft SQ1 with 8GB + 128GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 94,599 and the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 1,13,299. Also for businesses, the Surface Pro X 2021 with Microsoft SQ2 is priced at Rs. 1,31,799 for the 16GB + 256GB storage model and Rs. 1,50,499 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

For consumers, the Surface Pro X 2021 with Microsoft SQ1 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 93,999. The Surface Pro Keyboard and Signature Type Cover is sold separately. As mentioned, the 2021 model was launched in September.

The new Surface Pro X will be available through authorised resellers starting today. Reliance Digital has already started selling the new model.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 specifications

New Surface Pro X 2021 runs on Windows 11 and has 64-bit emulation inbuilt. It features a 13-inch PixelSense display with a 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Microsoft SQ1/Microsoft SQ2 processor that has been co-developed with Qualcomm. The processor is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. For graphics, it will be paired with Microsoft SQ 1 Adreno 685 GPU or Microsoft SQ 2 Adreno 690 GPU depending on the configuration.

Microsoft claims that the new Surface Pro X 2021 is the thinnest and most affordable 13-inch Surface device. It has inbuilt Wi-Fi as well.

Apps like Microsoft Teams, Office, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom are optimised for ARM. As mentioned, it has a 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p HD video which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions.

Microsoft says, with artificial intelligence and the onboard neural engine, its Eye Contact feature helps users to adjust their gaze on video calls. It features dual far-field Studio Mics and optimised speakers. Microsoft Surface Pro X includes two USB Type-C ports and a dedicated magnetic Surflink (with an extra USB Type-A port).

In addition to cellular connectivity, the new Surface Pro X comes with sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor. It also features two stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Sound. It is said to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge as well. It measures 287x208x7.3mm and weighs 774 grams.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Laptop

Display size 13.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1920 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xbox Series S/X Fastest Selling Microsoft Consoles; Company Calls for Cross-Platform Player Ban
