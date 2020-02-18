Technology News
loading
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 3 Listed on India Site; Surface Pro 7 Already on Sale

Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm have listed the Surface Pro 7 on their sites, and its price is starting at Rs. 70,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2020 19:35 IST
Surface Pro 7 is on sale in Platinum and Matte Black finishes

Highlights
  • Surface Pro X is listed as ‘coming soon’ on the India site
  • Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display
  • Surface Laptop 3 claims to offer up to 11.5 hours of battery life

Microsoft has now listed the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X in India. The three devices are listed on the company's official India site, and the Surface Pro 7 is already on sale on Amazon India and Flipkart. The Surface Pro X and the Surface Laptop 3 are listed to go on sale in India soon, but their exact pricing and availability details haven't been mentioned yet. To recall, the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, and Surface Pro X laptops were all first unveiled in October at Microsoft's October 2019 Event.

Amazon India and Flipkart have listed the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on their sites, and its price is starting at Rs. 70,999. This price is for the variant with Intel 10th gen Core i3-1005G1 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G4 processor variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD is listed at Rs. 85,990, the Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G4 processor model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is priced at Rs. 1,13,990, whereas the most premium Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,37,990. The Surface Pro 7 has been made available in the country in Platinum and Matte Black finishes. As mentioned, the Surface Pro X and the Surface Laptop 3 are also listed on Microsoft site as coming soon. There's no word from Microsoft on the official launch event date for the devices as of yet.

Surface Pro 7

In the US, the Surface Pro 7 is priced starting at $749. Key features include a 12.3-inch (2736x1824 pixels) touchscreen display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The 2-in-1 supports up to Intel Iris Plus graphics, has an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and dual far-field studio mics. It runs on Windows 10 Home, supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5, and has USB Type-C and USB A ports. Microsoft claims to offer up to 10.5 hours of typical device usage.

Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X has a 13-inch (2880x1920 pixels) display with 3.2 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Microsoft SQ1 processor. It is listed to pack up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and Adreno 685 GPU. The 2-in-1 claims to offer up to 13 hours of battery life in a typical usage scenario.

surface pro x main Surface Pro X

Surface Pro X is listed to pack up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage

Connectivity options include a Nano-SIM slot, two USB Type-C ports, one Surface Connect port, one Surface Keyboard Connector port, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, and GLONASS,. The Surface Pro X runs on Windows 10 Home, supports Windows Hello, has a 10-megapixel rear facing autofocus camera, and a 5-megapixel front facing camera. This model also has dual far-field studio mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Surface Laptop 3

Lastly, the Surface Laptop 3 comes in two display sizes – 13.5-inches and 15-inches. The 13.5-inch model is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor with Intel Iris Plus graphics, while the 15-inch model is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 3780U mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics. The laptop offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage options.

surface laptop 3 main Surface Laptop 3

Surface Laptop 3 comes in two display sizes – 13.5-inches and 15-inches

Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, USB-A port, 3.5mm audio jack, Surface Connect port, Bluetooth 5, and more. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 supports Wi-Fi 6, while the 15-inch variant supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 3 can last up to 11.5 hours of average usage, and it is listed to run on Windows 10 Home. There's a 720p HD web camera above the display, and the laptop supports dual far-field studio mics and omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio.

