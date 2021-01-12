Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has been launched as an upgraded Surface Pro with the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The Surface Pro 7+ hasn't changed much in terms of design but comes with a few internal changes like the upgraded CPU, a higher RAM option, and an LTE variant. It has the same 12.3-inch display with 10-point multi-touch and 3:2 aspect ratio. Surface Pro 7+ is offered in multiple configurations and two colour options. It also comes with a unibody magnesium design with hidden perimeter venting.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ price

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ by Microsoft starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the Wi-Fi configuration. The LTE models start at $1,149 (roughly Rs. 84,400). It is offered in a Matte Black or Platinum colour option. Microsoft says it is available in select markets across Asia, Europe, and North America and shipping will start from end of this week.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

Mirosoft Surface Pro 7+ runs Windows 10 Pro and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with 2,736x1,824 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. It has a 10-point multi-touch with 267ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU for the Wi-Fi variant while the LTE variant comes with 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU. The Core i3 model comes with Intel UHD Graphics and the Core i5/ Core i7 models come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. For the Wi-Fi variant, you get up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM while the LTE configuration goes up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The Surface Pro 7+ comes with up to 1TB of removable SSD storage for the Wi-Fi variant and up to 256GB for the LTE variant. The Surface Pro 7+ introduces a removable SSD solution and Microsoft says it is for data retention, “to support the security and privacy needs of business and educational organisations.” Connectivity options on the 2-in-1 laptop include a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader for the Wi-Fi variant, SIM card slot on the LTE variant, and the Surface Connect port for charging.

Audio is handled by 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and you get dual far-field studio mics as well. There is an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with 1080p full-HD video capability and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera also with 1080p full-HD video capability. Sensors on board the Surface Pro 7+ include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. In terms of dimensions, the laptop measures 292x201x8.5mm. The Core i3 and Core i5 models (Wi-Fi) weigh 770 grams, the Core i5 (LTE) weighs 796 grams, and Core i7 (Wi-Fi) weighs 784 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.