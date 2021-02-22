Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ introduces a removable SSD feature.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 February 2021 16:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ has the same design as its predecessor

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ price in India starts at Rs. 83,999
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to 32GB RAM
  • Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch has a 4K touch display

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch are now available in India. The Surface Pro 7+ was originally launched early in January this year and is now available for purchase in India. It is a minor upgrade over the Surface Pro 7 that launched in 2019. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs, more RAM, and an LTE variant. In terms of design, it looks the same as the predecessor. Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is a large touchscreen device for business and is certified for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch price in India

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ starts at Rs. 83,999 for the base model that is equipped with a Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. There are multiple configurations for the Surface Pro 7+ and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2,58,499 – that gets you Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. The LTE options start at Rs. 1,09,499. The lineup is available in Black and Platinum colour options and Microsoft says it can be ordered from local resellers.

On the other hand, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is priced at Rs. 21,44,999 and will be available from March 3.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

Mirosoft Surface Pro 7+ runs Windows 10 and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with 2,736x1,824 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU for the Wi-Fi variant while the LTE variant is limited to the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU. In terms of GPU, the Core i5/ Core i7 models come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics while the Core i3 model comes with Intel UHD Graphics. The Wi-Fi variant gets up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM while the LTE variant goes up to 16GB.

In terms of storage, the Surface Pro 7+ has up to 1TB of removable SSD storage for the Wi-Fi variant and up to 256GB for the LTE variant. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader for the Wi-Fi variant. There is an additional SIM card slot on the LTE variant.

For audio, there are 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos on the Surface Pro 7+ and dual far-field studio mics. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p full-HD video capability for video calls and selfies. You also get an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with 1080p full-HD video capability. Sensors on board the Surface Pro 7+ include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It measures 292x201x8.5mm.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch specifications, features

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch has a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) PixelSense Display with 16:9 aspect ratio and In-cell Touch with 20 simultaneous touch points. It is powered by the 8th-Generation quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Connectivity options include USB Type-A, mini-DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C with DisplayPort, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, three more USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It comes with 3-way stereo speakers, including four front-facing mid-range, two front-facing tweeter, and one rear bass driver. There is a Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Camera with 4K support, USB-C connectivity, and 90-degree horizontal field of view (HFOV).

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Laptop

Display size 12.30-inch
Display resolution 2736x1824 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Weight 0.77 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Price in India, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Specifications, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85 inch, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85 inch Price in India, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85 inch Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp: Everything You Need to Know About the Controversial Privacy Policy Update

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  2. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  3. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  4. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Smartphones
  6. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update: What Happens When You Don’t Accept?
  7. Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Will Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Launches Movie Rental Service in Collaboration With Hungama
  2. Apple Lends Manufacturing Help as Nasal Swab Maker COPAN Diagnostics Ships 15 Million Kits
  3. Bitcoin Slips Sharply From Record High of $58,354 Within a Day
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  5. WhatsApp: Everything You Need to Know About the Controversial Privacy Policy Update
  6. Future-Reliance Deal: Supreme Court Said to Bar Final Tribunal Ruling on $3.4-Billion Deal
  7. Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers, Active Noise Reduction Launched
  8. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  9. Social Media Posts Must Prominently Label Promotional Content: ASCI Issues Draft Guidelines for Influencers
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com