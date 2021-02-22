Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch are now available in India. The Surface Pro 7+ was originally launched early in January this year and is now available for purchase in India. It is a minor upgrade over the Surface Pro 7 that launched in 2019. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs, more RAM, and an LTE variant. In terms of design, it looks the same as the predecessor. Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is a large touchscreen device for business and is certified for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch price in India

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ starts at Rs. 83,999 for the base model that is equipped with a Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. There are multiple configurations for the Surface Pro 7+ and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2,58,499 – that gets you Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. The LTE options start at Rs. 1,09,499. The lineup is available in Black and Platinum colour options and Microsoft says it can be ordered from local resellers.

On the other hand, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is priced at Rs. 21,44,999 and will be available from March 3.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

Mirosoft Surface Pro 7+ runs Windows 10 and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with 2,736x1,824 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio and 267ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to a quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU for the Wi-Fi variant while the LTE variant is limited to the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU. In terms of GPU, the Core i5/ Core i7 models come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics while the Core i3 model comes with Intel UHD Graphics. The Wi-Fi variant gets up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM while the LTE variant goes up to 16GB.

In terms of storage, the Surface Pro 7+ has up to 1TB of removable SSD storage for the Wi-Fi variant and up to 256GB for the LTE variant. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader for the Wi-Fi variant. There is an additional SIM card slot on the LTE variant.

For audio, there are 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos on the Surface Pro 7+ and dual far-field studio mics. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p full-HD video capability for video calls and selfies. You also get an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with 1080p full-HD video capability. Sensors on board the Surface Pro 7+ include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. It measures 292x201x8.5mm.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch specifications, features

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch has a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) PixelSense Display with 16:9 aspect ratio and In-cell Touch with 20 simultaneous touch points. It is powered by the 8th-Generation quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. Connectivity options include USB Type-A, mini-DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C with DisplayPort, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, three more USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It comes with 3-way stereo speakers, including four front-facing mid-range, two front-facing tweeter, and one rear bass driver. There is a Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Camera with 4K support, USB-C connectivity, and 90-degree horizontal field of view (HFOV).

