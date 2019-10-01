Technology News
  Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, ARM Powered Surface Device Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Microsoft Launch

Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, ARM-Powered Surface Device Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Microsoft Launch

The successor of the Surface Pro 6 seems to see little change in terms of design.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Surface Laptop 3 will come in 13-inch and 15-inch variants

Highlights
  • Microsoft is all set to host its Surface event tomorrow
  • Tipster suggests dual-screen Surface device will also be launched
  • The event will begin at 10am ET (7.30pm IST)

Just a day before Microsoft's hardware event, renders of three Surface products have leaked online. The leaks include the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 13-inch, Surface Laptop 3 15-inch, and an ARM-powered Surface device as well. This suggests that Microsoft may be launching these devices tomorrow, alongside a new dual-screen Surface product as well. The renders of this mysterious device haven't been leaked, but we won't have to wait a whole lot to hear official details. The Microsoft Surface event is set to begin at 10am ET (7.30pm IST) tomorrow.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked multiple renders of the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 13-inch and Surface Laptop 3 15-inch. The successor of the Surface Pro 6 launched last year seems to see little change in terms of design. We can see the fully functional hinge, traditional bezels on all sides of the display, and ports on the sides. There's a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A port, and a microSD card slot seen. The detachable keyboard is also making a comeback, and while the design seems to have been retained, the internals should have been upgraded.

Surface Pro 7

Surface Pro 7
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Surface Laptop 3 13-inch and 15-inch have also leaked in renders, and the design language seems to be more or less similar to the Surface Pro 2 variants. It has a more traditional laptop architecture, and a thin frame. Previous leaks suggest that the laptops will offer a 3:2aspect ratio, and the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well.

ARM-powered Surface

ARM-powered Surface
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Blass has also leaked renders of an ARM-powered Surface device that is seen donning the flip stand design, and support for the Surface Pen as well. Little else is known about this device at the moment. The tipster suggests that the dual-screen Surface is also slated to launch alongside these products, but hasn't shared any renders of the same.

The Surface Book 3 is also expected to launch at the October 2 event, and it is tipped to pack Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU with Turing architecture. All the new Surface devices will most likely be powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors and may include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports.

Further reading: Microsoft, Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3
Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, ARM-Powered Surface Device Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Microsoft Launch
