Microsoft to Replace Surface Pro 4 Units With Flickering Screens

After receiving complaints regarding a screen flicker defect in some Surface Pro 4 devices, Microsoft has offered to replace the eligible devices free of charge. The faulty Surface Pro 4 units qualified for replacement should be less than three years old (by date of original purchase), Microsoft said in a post on its support page late Friday.

Microsoft in its post said, "If screen flicker persists with all current updates installed, please contact Microsoft support. Once an agent has determined that your device is eligible for replacement, you will need to prepare your Surface for service. We will ship you a replacement device as soon as you return your existing device. Typically, it will take 5-8 business days for you to receive an exchange device from the date that you ship your current device back to us."

All variants of the Surface Pro 4 are covered under this programme, which includes both consumer and commercial machines. Users that have already paid for a screen-replacement will get a refund. The tech giant has clarified that the replaced devices will be refurbished.

In February, Microsoft had said that it was monitoring the situation.