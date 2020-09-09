Technology News
  Microsoft Surface Laptop 'Sparti' in the Works, to Feature 12.5 Inch Display and 10th Gen Core i5 CPU: Report

Microsoft Surface Laptop ‘Sparti’ in the Works, to Feature 12.5-Inch Display and 10th-Gen Core i5 CPU: Report

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface laptop could be priced between $500 and $600 (roughly between Rs. 36,840 and Rs. 44,200).

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 9 September 2020 13:16 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop ‘Sparti’ in the Works, to Feature 12.5-Inch Display and 10th-Gen Core i5 CPU: Report

Microsoft Sparti is said to carry a traditional clamshell design, unlike the Surface Pro X (pictured)

Highlights
  • Microsoft reportedly working on new Surface laptop, codenamed Sparti
  • It may be powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Microsoft Sparti may be launched in October

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Surface laptop, codenamed Sparti. Expected to come with a 12.5-inch display, the upcoming laptop may be powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The Sparti laptop is said to be lightweight as well, along with a clamshell design. The report hints at an affordable price tag, placing the entry-level laptop between the Surface Go tablet and Surface Pro laptop. The report also hints at several more Surface products and accessories to be announced alongside Sparti.

Microsoft Sparti price (expected)

In its report, Windows Central suggests that the upcoming Sparti Surface laptop could be priced between $500 and $600 (roughly between Rs. 36,840 and Rs. 44,200). Based on inputs from sources, the report claims the Sparti is being touted as an affordable Surface laptop by Microsoft. The laptop is expected to be launched in October.

Microsoft Sparti specifications (expected)

According to the report, the Sparti laptop may feature a 1.25-inch screen with a clamshell design. It is expected to come with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. It may carry 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The laptop is expected to ship with Windows 10 in S Mode that only allows user to download apps from the Microsoft Store and browse the Web with Microsoft Edge.

Windows Central also cited sources who have seen the engineering prototypes of the upcoming laptop, saying that it “looks and feels like a typical Surface product.” This essentially means that Microsoft didn't strive for a lower price by compromising on build quality.

Microsoft is also said to be working on several new Surface accessories and products to be announced alongside the new laptop. Known tipster WalkingCat (@h0x0d) took to Twitter to post codenames of the alleged Surface products earlier this month. Apart from Sparti, the codenames include Arcata, Carina, California, Cayucos, Daedalus, Emporia, Hercules, Lucca, Olympus, Orpheus, and Zeus.

Microsoft hasn't officially announced the Sparti Surface laptop yet.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Microsoft Surface Laptop, Microsoft Sparti Surface Laptop, Microsoft Sparti Surface Laptop Price, Microsoft Sparti Surface Laptop Specifications, Microsoft
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future

Microsoft Surface Laptop ‘Sparti’ in the Works, to Feature 12.5-Inch Display and 10th-Gen Core i5 CPU: Report
