Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and updated Surface Pro X have been announced as the latest additions to the company's Surface portfolio. The Surface Laptop Go, as the name suggests, is a toned-down version of the Surface Laptop 3 with a smaller screen, lower RAM and storage options, and a few compromises. It is targeted towards students and businesses. The Microsoft Surface Pro X has been updated with a new, more powerful processor that is said to increase not only the performance, but also the battery life of the 2-in-1.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro X: Price

Microsoft has not announced India pricing and availability for the Surface Laptop Go yet. It starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300) in the US and is up for pre-orders, with sales starting from October 13 in select regions. It is offered in Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum colour options.

The new Surface Pro X is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB + 256GB LTE variant and Rs. 1,78,999 for the 16GB + 512GB LTE variant in India. It comes in Platinum and Black colour options. The Microsoft Surface Pro X is now available for pre-orders in India for commercial customers only and will go on sale starting October 13.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go specifications

The Surface Laptop Go runs on Windows 10 Home in S mode. It features a 12.45-inch PixelSense Display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 1,536x1,024 pixels resolution. The touch screen supports 10-point multi-touch. Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Go is powered by 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor and comes with Intel UHD graphics. It can be equipped with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The base model carries 64GB of eMMC storage but comes with options for 128GB and 256GB SSDs.

Microsoft says the battery in the Surface Laptop Go can last up to 13 hours and it supports fast charging with just over one hour of charge giving you 80 percent battery. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone hack, Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0. You get a full-size backlit keyboard and a glass trackpad. There is also a 720p HD f2.0 camera and an ambient light sensor. The Surface Laptop Go has an aluminium top and a polycarbonate bottom panel. It measures 278.18x205.67x15.69mm and weighs 1.11kg.

Microsoft Surface Pro X specifications

The new Surface Pro X comes with Windows 10 Home on ARM. It features a 13-inch PixelSense Display with 2,880x1,920 pixels resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 10-point multitouch touchscreen. It is powered by the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor with the Adreno 690 GPU. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, the Surface Pro X can be equipped with up to a 512GB SSD. The battery is claimed to last up to 15 hours and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, nanoSIM and eSIM support, GPS, and GLONASS. Physical connection options include two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a SIM (Nano) slot, and a Surface Connect port for charging.

Sensors onboard the new Surface Pro X include accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor. The laptop measures 287x208x7.3mm and weighs 774 grams.

