Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5 Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5-Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 September 2020 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5-Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go may be powered by Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor

Highlights
  • Microsoft may be planning a launch event for October 1
  • Surface Laptop Go expected to feature a 12.5-inch display
  • New Surface Pro X may be powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with 12.5-inch display and Microsoft Surface Pro X with upgraded internals may debut on Thursday, October 1. A report states that Microsoft has plans to unveil the new products with pre-orders starting with the launch event and sale dates following later. The 12.5-inch version of the Surface Laptop is reportedly called Surface Laptop ‘Go' and will be cheaper than the regular Surface Laptop 3 that comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. On the other hand, not much details on the revamped Microsoft Surface Pro X were revealed.

A report by WinFuture claims that Microsoft will unveil a 12.5-inch version of its Surface Laptop, presumably called Surface Laptop Go, and a beefed up version of the Surface Pro X on October 1. It states that the 12.5-inch version will be significantly cheaper to target customers, companies, and students. The basic configuration may come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It may be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,000) with the student version expected to have a starting price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700).

In terms of specifications, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is expected to feature a 12.45-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio, an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and options for 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a fingerprint reader on the power button.

The Surface Pro X, as per the report, will be powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor that is said to be a faster variant of the Microsoft SQ1 chip found on the current Surface Pro X. It may also come with more RAM. There is no further information available on the Microsoft Surface Pro X.

Microsoft has not officially shared any information on a new Surface Laptop or a revamped Surface Pro X so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft Surface Pro X
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5-Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Launching Today: How to Watch
  2. Realme 7i India Launch Set for October 7
  3. Oppo Smart TV Will Feature 4K Resolution with 120Hz Refresh Rate
  4. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Tipped to Launch on October 13
  5. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi May Launch Redmi Phones With Snapdragon 750G, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
  8. Oppo Reno 4F With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch on October 12
  9. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy M21 Getting Full One UI 2.1 Updates: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 12.5-Inch Display, Revamped Surface Pro X to Launch on October 1: Report
  2. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Display Launched, Mi 10T Lite Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Expands Voice Tweets to More Users on iOS, Will be Rolling Out Transcriptions Soon
  5. Google Said to Face Antitrust Probe in China Over Android Dominance
  6. Qubo Baby Cam With Virtual Cradle, Auto Lullaby Feature Launched in India
  7. iOS 14.2 to Bring Set of New Emojis Including Transgender Flag, Disguised Face, More
  8. Honor Watch GS Pro to Launch in India on October 8, Honor Choice TWS Earbuds May Debut Alongside
  9. OnePlus World Teased to Launch on October 1, Could Be a VR Platform
  10. Vivo X50e 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com