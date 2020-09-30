Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with 12.5-inch display and Microsoft Surface Pro X with upgraded internals may debut on Thursday, October 1. A report states that Microsoft has plans to unveil the new products with pre-orders starting with the launch event and sale dates following later. The 12.5-inch version of the Surface Laptop is reportedly called Surface Laptop ‘Go' and will be cheaper than the regular Surface Laptop 3 that comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models. On the other hand, not much details on the revamped Microsoft Surface Pro X were revealed.

A report by WinFuture claims that Microsoft will unveil a 12.5-inch version of its Surface Laptop, presumably called Surface Laptop Go, and a beefed up version of the Surface Pro X on October 1. It states that the 12.5-inch version will be significantly cheaper to target customers, companies, and students. The basic configuration may come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It may be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,000) with the student version expected to have a starting price of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700).

In terms of specifications, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is expected to feature a 12.45-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio, an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and options for 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a fingerprint reader on the power button.

The Surface Pro X, as per the report, will be powered by the Microsoft SQ2 processor that is said to be a faster variant of the Microsoft SQ1 chip found on the current Surface Pro X. It may also come with more RAM. There is no further information available on the Microsoft Surface Pro X.

Microsoft has not officially shared any information on a new Surface Laptop or a revamped Surface Pro X so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

