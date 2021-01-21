Technology News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 12.4 Inch Touchscreen Launched in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go With 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 12.4-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go price in India starts at Rs. 63,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 January 2021 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft India

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go debuted in the US in October at a starting price of $549.99

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will be available from January 22
  • The Microsoft laptop comes in a single colour option
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has up to 16GB of RAM

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go has been launched in India. The new model in Microsoft's Surface line is said to offer a value-for-money experience. Unlike the Surface Go tablets, the Surface Laptop Go comes with a non-detachable keyboard. It also has the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. The Surface Laptop Go also features a touch-supported display. The arrival of the Surface Laptop Go in the Indian market comes at a time when the demand for notebooks is at its peak due to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced people to stay indoors.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go price in India, availability details

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go price in India starts at Rs. 63,499 for the base configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The laptop also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 71,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 91,999, and the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs. 1,10,999. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go comes in a Platinum colour option and will go on sale from January 22 through commercial authorised resellers, authorised retailers, and online sellers including Amazon and Reliance Digital. The laptop will be available with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months starting at Rs. 8,000 a month.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go debuted in the US at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 40,100) in October in Ice Blue, Platinum, and Sandstone colours.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go runs on Windows 10 Home in S mode and features a 12.45-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 screen ratio. The laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The base variant, however, comes with 64GB of eMMC storage. The laptop also features a full-size keyboard with a 1.3mm key travel and a precision trackpad.

Microsoft has provided USB Type-C and USB-A ports on the Surface Laptop Go. You'll also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support.

On the part of biometric authentication, the laptop comes with an optional fingerprint reader-integrated power button that supports Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in features. There are omnisonic speakers backed by Dolby Audio and ‘studio mics'. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go also includes a 720p HD webcam for video calls. Further, it is touted to deliver an all-day battery life on a single charge.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go also includes Windows Autopilot to help organisations deploy the laptop to their employees for work-from-home. There is also support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI). Besides, the laptop measures 278.18x205.67x15.69mm and weighs 1.11kg.

