Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was launched on Tuesday in the US, Canada, and Japan as the successor to the Surface Laptop 3 from October 2019. The latest iteration in Microsoft's Surface Laptop series comes in Intel and AMD configurations. There is a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch Surface Laptop 4, both of which are touch enabled and come with Windows Hello face authentication. They have an aluminium casing with options for alcantara or metal palm rests. Surface Laptop 4 also features a taller 3:2 aspect ratio for its display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price, availability

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 75,200) and this gets you the AMD Ryzen 5 + 8GB + 256GB configuration. The Intel Core i5 + 8GB + 512GB configuration costs $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,700). It is offered in Ice Blue and Platinum colours that have alcantara palm rests as well as Matte Black and Sandstone colours that have metal palm rest. The 15-inch variant of the Surface Laptop 4 starts at $1,299 for the AMD Ryzen configuration and $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh) for the Intel configuration. It is offered in Matte Black and Platinum colours with metal palm rest.

Shipping for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will start from April 15 in the US, Canada, and Japan. Availability for other markets will be shared in the coming weeks.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specifications

Surface Laptop 4 runs Windows 10 Home and comes in a 13.5-ich and a 15-inch screen size. The 13.5-inch model has a 10 point multi-touch enabled PixelSense display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution, 201 ppi pixel density, and 3:2 aspect ratio. The 15-inch model has 2,496x1,664 pixels resolution with the same pixel density and aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch model can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics or an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor with AMD Radeon graphics. The 15-inch mode can be equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor.

Surface Laptop 4 comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It has been fitted with a 47.4Whr battery that is said to last up to 19 hours on the 13.5-inch with AMD Ryzen CPU and up to 17 hours with the Intel CPU. On the 15-inch model, the AMD Ryzen CPU model can last up to 17.5 hours while the Intel variant can last up to 16.5 hours, according to Microsoft.

Connectivity options on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a 720p HD webcam with Windows Hello face authentication. There are dual far-field studio mics and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos. The 13.5-inch model measures 308x223x14.5mm while the 15-inch model measures 339.5x244x14.7mm.

