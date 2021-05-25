Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processor Options Launched in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processor Options Launched in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price in India starts at Rs. 1,02,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2021 13:17 IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processor Options Launched in India

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen panel

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features 13.5- and 15-inch display options
  • The laptop was launched in the US at a starting price of $999
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 offers up to 16GB of RAM

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was launched in India on Tuesday — just over a month after its global debut. The new Surface Laptop model comes in 13.5- and 15-inch models that both have a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The Surface Laptop 4 is also specially optimised for Microsoft's in-house apps and experiences. The device packs 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors and offers up to 16GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price starts at Rs. 1,02,999 for the base 13.5-inch variant that comes along with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Consumers can also pick the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U model in 15-inch version at Rs. 1,34,999, while the 13.5-inch model with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is available at Rs. 1,51,999. There are also multiple commercial SKUs that begin from Rs. 1,05,999 and go up to Rs. 1,77,999.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available for purchase through commercial resellers, retail stores, and Amazon with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months, starting at Rs. 11,444 a month. It comes in Black and Platinum colours.

In the US, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 72,700) for the base 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features the 3:2 PixelSense high-contrast display with touch support and is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also carries Omnisonic speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos and includes a studio microphone array. Further, there is an HD front-facing camera with low-light capability.

Microsoft has provided a standard keyboard that is paired with a large trackpad, supporting gestures. The laptop also comes with Windows Hello face authentication.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop 4 has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the AMD Ryzen variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life, its Intel counterpart is rated to last for up to 17 hours.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Price in India, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specifications, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei HarmonyOS Launch Date Set for June 2 Amid US Sanctions
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processor Options Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  2. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  3. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
  7. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
  8. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  9. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  10. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Regulation of Face Recognition Software Use Could Be Coming Soon, in the US
  2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 With 11th-Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen Processor Options Launched in India
  3. Ethereum Closes in on Long-Sought Fix to Cut Energy Use Over 99 Percent
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global Variant) Offers Better Camera Performance Than iPhone SE (2020): DxOMark
  5. Huawei HarmonyOS Launch Date Set for June 2 Amid US Sanctions
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook, Twitter May Face Criminal Action in India as Deadline to Comply to Intermediary Rules Ends Today
  8. Motorola One Action Getting Stable Android 11 Update
  9. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed
  10. Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com