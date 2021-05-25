Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was launched in India on Tuesday — just over a month after its global debut. The new Surface Laptop model comes in 13.5- and 15-inch models that both have a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen and Dolby Atmos surround sound. The Surface Laptop 4 is also specially optimised for Microsoft's in-house apps and experiences. The device packs 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors and offers up to 16GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price starts at Rs. 1,02,999 for the base 13.5-inch variant that comes along with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Consumers can also pick the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U model in 15-inch version at Rs. 1,34,999, while the 13.5-inch model with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage is available at Rs. 1,51,999. There are also multiple commercial SKUs that begin from Rs. 1,05,999 and go up to Rs. 1,77,999.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available for purchase through commercial resellers, retail stores, and Amazon with no-cost EMI options for up to nine months, starting at Rs. 11,444 a month. It comes in Black and Platinum colours.

In the US, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 72,700) for the base 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features the 3:2 PixelSense high-contrast display with touch support and is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors, along with up to 16GB of RAM and maximum 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also carries Omnisonic speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos and includes a studio microphone array. Further, there is an HD front-facing camera with low-light capability.

Microsoft has provided a standard keyboard that is paired with a large trackpad, supporting gestures. The laptop also comes with Windows Hello face authentication.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop 4 has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

While the AMD Ryzen variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life, its Intel counterpart is rated to last for up to 17 hours.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.