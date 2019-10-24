Technology News
loading

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Teardown Reveals Easy-to-Remove Top Cover: iFixit

Microsoft is found to have used magnets for attaching the top cover assembly of the Surface Laptop 3.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 12:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Teardown Reveals Easy-to-Remove Top Cover: iFixit

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Microsoft Surface

Microsoft's Panos Panay showed off the easily removable top cover of Surface Laptop 3 at its launch

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 holds its top cover using four screws
  • Its teardown shows a single flex cable attaching to the board
  • iFixit has given 5 out of 10 for Surface Laptop 3 repairability

Surface Laptop 3, the next-generation notebook model by Microsoft, is found to have a straightforward opening procedure that allows users to easily open the top cover assembly and get inside the machine. Engineers at iFixit while covering their extensive teardown have ascertained that the design of the new Surface Laptop provides easy access to internals. This is notably unlike the earlier Surface models that required extensive efforts to open the top cover. Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay at the launch event earlier this month demonstrated the easy-accessible top cover assembly of the Surface Laptop 3.

During the teardown, the iFixit team has spotted that the Surface Laptop 3 leaves its top cover simply by unscrewing four Torx Plus screws from the bottom. Once the screws are removed, a stab or a guitar pick can be used to gently left up the cover that has magnets instead of any fussy clip-on brackets. Also, it has been noticed that the top cover is tethered by a single flex cable that is also connected with the board using a magnet. All this is indeed new in the Surface family as iFixit had earlier noted that tearing down and opening the Microsoft machines require significant efforts.

After the top cover is pulled off, the Surface Laptop 3 shows the swappable M.2 2230 SSD that is secured on the board with a single Torx Plus screw. The RAM and the Intel processor are soldered to the motherboard.

microsoft surface laptop 3 teardown ifixit Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 teardown shows magnets holding its removable top cover
Photo Credit: iFixit

 

The iFixit team says that easy removing of the SSD makes its swaps, upgrades, and user privacy management a reality for the users. But nonetheless, Microsoft doesn't officially recommend end users to replace the storage unit by their own and underlines the requirement of a "skilled technician" for the replacement.

Alongside the SSD, the latest teardown reveals that the Surface Laptop 3 enables easy repairing of its keyboard, headphone jack, and the display panel. The 45.8Wh battery, however, still requires strong skills to remove its existence.

"Based on its superficial similarity to past Surface Laptop designs, we would have expected something completely non-serviceable," notes the iFixit team in its teardown coverage. "Instead, the 3rd-generation Surface Laptop has swerved confidently into a better, more repairable direction."

Overall, the Surface Laptop 3 has received a repairability score of 5 out of 10, with 10 easiest to repair.

Panay while unveiling the Surface Laptop 3 earlier this month highlighted its easy repairability by removing the top cover assembly.

"We have the same perfect design on the product [Surface Laptop 3]. But just like that, the top can simply come off and you can still feel and see the beauty of this device," he said during his presentation at the Surface event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Surface Laptop 3 teardown, Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon Buys Healthcare Start-Up Health Navigator
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Teardown Reveals Easy-to-Remove Top Cover: iFixit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  3. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  4. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  8. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  9. Realme 5s Receives Certification in India, Thailand Ahead of Launch: Report
  10. Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition With 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Teardown Reveals Easy-to-Remove Top Cover: iFixit
  2. Amazon Buys Healthcare Start-Up Health Navigator
  3. Huawei Nova 6 With 5G Support Tipped to Launch in December
  4. OnePlus 7T Teardown Reveals Good Ingress Protection, Superior Speakers, Difficult Screen Repair
  5. Tesla Posts Surprise Profit That Answers Sceptics
  6. Google Launches New Digital Wellbeing Apps to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  7. Moto G8 Plus Set to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  8. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Set to Receive Smooth Display Update to Fix 90Hz Refresh Rate Issue
  9. Samsung Exynos 990 Flagship SoC Based on 7mm EUV Process Launched Alongside Exynos 5123 5G Chip
  10. Realme 5s aka RMX1925 Certified in India, Thailand, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.