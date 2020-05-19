Technology News
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S Digital Collaboration Device Launched in India for Rs 11.89 Lakh

Rollable stand sold separately

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 19 May 2020 17:11 IST
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S Digital Collaboration Device Launched in India for Rs 11.89 Lakh

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S is now in India

Highlights
  • The Surface Hub 2S runs a custom version of Windows 10 for teams
  • It’s can be used for collaboration, a whiteboard and more
  • It’s priced at Rs. 11,89,999

Microsoft refreshed its Surface Hub all-in-one PC for offices last year with the Surface Hub 2S, and now after a whole year, it's finally launched it in India. It's priced in India at Rs. 11,89,999, which includes the Surface Hub 2 Camera and Surface Hub 2 Pen. You can also use it with the Steelcase Roam optional stand for wheeling it around the office, which costs an additional Rs. 1,17,500. The new Surface Hub 2S and the rollable stand will be available through authorised retailers. `

The Surface Hub 2S is designed for office spaces and can be used as a digital whiteboard, meeting platform or for let multiple workers collaborate together. The refreshed version is now smaller and sleeker than the original. It's a fully functioning Windows 10 PC with a 50-inch 3840x2560-pixel 4K+ screen with an anti-glare coating, and relatively narrow borders. It's powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. There's integrated Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1, as well as a fingerprint sensor, Gigabit Ethernet, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI video input, and DisplayPort video input as well as output.

The Surface Hub 2S also features, front-facing 3-way stereo speakers and MEMS microphone array. Multiple users can sign in, thanks to a customised version of Windows 10 called Windows 10 Team. Users can set up conferences using Microsoft Teams and Skype, collaborate through Microsoft Office apps and OneDrive, and use the device as a digital whiteboard that recognises handwriting input.

“In view of the current environment and more teams working remotely, the Surface Hub 2S seamlessly blends into any workspace,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India. “The Surface Hub 2S gives teams the mobility and flexibility to collaborate where they work best – whether in a conventional meeting scenario for brainstorms, or virtual meetings powered by Microsoft Teams,” he added.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Microsoft, Surface Hub, Surface Hub 2S, Windows 10
