Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 With Windows 10 Pro Launched in India

Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet and Microsoft Surface Book 3 detachable 2-in-1 laptop have launched in India. These two were first introduced in May, and back then, their availability in the Indian market was not announced. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet has an 8th-Gen Intel Core M processor and can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The premium Microsoft Surface Book 3 is available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and comes with Intel's 10th-Gen Ice Lake Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

Microsoft Surface Go 2, Microsoft Surface Book 3 price in India

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Rs. 47,599 (Intel Core M3) in India. The higher end 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 57,999 (Intel Pentium Gold) and Rs. 63,499 (Intel Core M3). The tablet has launched in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colour options.

In contrast, Microsoft Surface Book 3 comes in two sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. The smaller model with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 10th-Gen Ice Lake Core i5 processor is priced at Rs. 1,56,299. The 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Core i7 model is priced at Rs. 1,95,899. The 32GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Core i7 processor variant is priced at Rs. 2,37,199. There is also a 1TB storage model that is priced at Rs. 2,59,299.

The bigger 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 is priced at Rs. 2,20,399 for the 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Core i7 processor configuration. The 32GB RAM and 512GB storage model comes at Rs. 2,66,499 and the 1TB storage model is priced at Rs. 2,86,199. For commercial usage, Microsoft has also made available the option of Nvidia Quadra RTX 3000. This premium model with Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage is priced at Rs. 3,40,399. Surface Book 3 is available only for commercial customers in India. Commercial customers can connect with their local commercial resellers to check for availability.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 specifications

Microsoft Surface Book 3 debuted first in May and it features a 13-inch (3,000x2,000 pixels) display and another 15-inch (3,240x2,160 pixels) display. It is powered by the quad-core 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 and i7-1065G7 processors, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD options. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and offers Microsoft 365 apps preloaded. The larger model integrates NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics, whereas the smaller model offers up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 comes in two screen sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch

Common features on both the 13-inch and 15-inch model include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, two Surface Connect ports, an SDXC card slot, 5-megapixel front and 8-megapixel rear cameras, far-field stereo microphones, and a fully backlit keyboard.

The 13-inch model can offer up to 15.5 hours of battery life, whereas the 15-inch model can offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. The 13-inch model weighs up to 1.64kg while the 15-inch version weighs 1.9kg, including the detachable tablet and keyboard base.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 specifications

Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet runs on Windows 10 Pro and features a 10.5-inch (1,920x1,280 pixels) display with 220ppi pixel density, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 1500:1 contrast ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the Microsoft Surface Go 2. The tablet comes in processor options of Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y and 8th- Gen Intel Core M3. There's up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options as well.

There is a 5-megapixel front facing camera on the Surface Go 2 and an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD recording support. It integrates 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and support for dual far-field studio mics.

The Surface Go 2 has a magnesium body with an integrated kickstand. Features include one Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, eSIM support, single Nano-SIM tray, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connector for charging and accessories, a headphones socket, and a microSD card slot. It weighs just 544g without a keyboard cover.

