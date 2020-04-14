Technology News
Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 Alleged Price, Key Specifications Leaked Online

The Surface Book 3 is expected to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 April 2020 17:30 IST
Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 Alleged Price, Key Specifications Leaked Online

Surface Go 2 is tipped to sport an 11-inch display with 1800x1200 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • Surface Go 2 expected to be offered with Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU option
  • Surface Book 3 said to integrate RAM options of 16GB and 32GB
  • Both the devices may come with an LTE option as well

Microsoft is expected to host an online hardware event by the end of April, and it is expected to launch the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 devices. As we head closer to the rumoured launch of the new Surface devices, several alleged details about the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 have surfaced online. Microsoft Surface Book 3 is rumoured to start at EUR 1,023 in Europe and go up to EUR 4,323 for the top-end model.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 price, specifications (expected)

German publication WinFuture has reportedly got hold of dealer list of Surface Book 3 pricing and models, and it suggests that the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will be priced between EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 83,000) and EUR 4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,33,900) range. The device is expected to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes, and be powered by 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U and the Intel Core i7-10510U CPU options. RAM options are tipped to be 16GB and 32GB, and NVMe SSD options are said to be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, depending on the variant. An additional graphics unit is tipped to be integrated, and while that specification detail is not reported, the expensive models are expected to integrate Nvidia GPUs.

Past leaks suggests Nvidia GeForce GTX 16 series graphics card, and it may even have a workstation GPU from Nvidia's Quadro lineup.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 price, specifications (expected)

The Surface Go 2 is reported to be priced between EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 41,700) and EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 83,400). The entry level model of the Surface Go 2 is tipped to sport an 11-inch display with 1800x1200 pixels resolution. It is expected to be powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, pack 4GB of RAM and come with 64GB of internal flash memory onboard. There is said to be a 4G LTE model as well that will be come with 128GB SSD.

Surface Go 2 higher-end model is reported to be offered with Intel Core m3-8100Y processor that is expected to be joined by 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB SSD. An LTE option is also reported, but only with 128GB model.

