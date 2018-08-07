Microsoft has launched its new Surface lineup in India. Surface Book 2 and Surface laptop, first introduced in 2017, are the company's latest laptops that are now available in the country. The Surface Laptop is said to be a durable device that runs on the education-focused Windows 10 S operating system. The price of the Surface Book 2 in India starts at Rs. 1,37,999 and that of the Surface Laptop begins at Rs. 86,999. Meanwhile, the Surface Book 2 doubles up as a tablet and comes with up to Intel's eighth generation Core i7 processors and is claimed to be the "most powerful" Surface device yet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop price in India, features, and specifications

Microsoft claims the Surface Laptop - launched in May 2017 - is durable, portable, and lightweight, and the design looks sleek with a premium finish, and the iconic Alcantara fabric keyboard seen on the Surface Pro 4, with backlighting. The Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 1080p resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 3.4 million pixels. Microsoft touts it as the 'thinnest touchscreen LCD display' on a laptop. The company is touting the presence of "the most battery life in its class" in the Surface Laptop.

Coming to the specifications, the Microsoft Surface Laptop comes in only one display size variant - 13.5-inch. There are five different variants of the Surface Laptop, in terms of processor, RAM, and display sizes. The configurations are - Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620; Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620; Intel Core i7, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640; Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640; and Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Review

As for the display, the Microsoft Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display with 2256x1504 pixels (201 PPI) resolution. When it comes to the processor, the Surface Laptop models come with 7th generation Intel Core i5-7200U with HD 620 or 7th generation Intel Core i7-7660U with Iris Plus Graphics 640. Notably, all the variants of the Microsoft Surface Laptop support Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.0LE.

In terms of pricing, the Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 variant is priced at Rs. 86,999; the Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 model comes at Rs. 1,14,999; the Intel Core i7, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 costs Rs. 1,44,999; the Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 is priced at Rs. 1,96,999; and the Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 comes at Rs. 2,33,999.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 price in India, features, and specifications

Microsoft's Surface Book 2 - launched in October 2017 - packs the latest Intel dual-core or quad-core processors, Nvidia GeForce dedicated graphics, and promises up to 17 hours of battery life. It is available in India in 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants. Microsoft claims that the Surface Book 2 has up to five times more graphics performance than the original Surface Book. The company says that users can dapple with mixed reality, or with artificial intelligence, or play immersive games, in the Surface Book 2. It is a hybrid laptop that is aimed at designers, developers, artists, and scientists, Microsoft claims.

Coming to the specifications, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 comes in two display size variants - 13.5-inch and 15-inch. There are seven different variants of the Surface Book 2, in terms of processor, RAM, and display sizes. The configurations are - 13.5-inch, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 processor, and Intel UHD Graphics 620; 13.5-inch, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050; 13.5-inch, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050; 13.5-inch display, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050; 15-inch display, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060; 15.inch display, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060; and 15-inch display, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060.

As for the display, the 13.5-inch PixelSense Display in Microsoft Surface Book 2 comes with a screen resolution of 3000x2000 pixels (267PPI) with an aspect ratio of 3:2. Meanwhile, the 15-inch PixelSense Display has a screen resolution of 3240x2160 pixels with an aspect ratio of 3:2. Microsoft is claiming 17-hours of battery life (on continuous video playback). The company says that the laptop is compatible with the next-generation Surface Pen and Surface Dial on-screen interaction.

When it comes to the processor, the Surface Book 2 models with eight generation Intel Core i7-8650U processors have quad-core and are clocked up to 4.20GHz on Max Turbo. The models with seventh generation Intel Core i5 Core i5-7300U processor are clocked up to 3.50GHz. As for graphics, the 13.5-inch models come with Intel HD Graphics 620 integrated GPU, Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated GPU, or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 discrete GPU w/2GB VRAM across their available SKUs. The 15-inch models have Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated GPU or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU w/6GB VRAM.

Notably, all the variants of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 support Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth BT4.1 LE, Xbox Wireless built-in (in 15-inch models). The Surface Book 2 has two USB 3.0 Type A ports, and one USB Type-C port. There is a UHS-II SDXC card reader, one 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 Surface Connect, a 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, and an 8.0-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p Full HD video, dual microphones, and front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.

In terms of pricing, the Surface Book 2 price in India starts at Rs. 1,37,999 for the 13.5-inch variant (256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 620), while the price of the 15-inch model starts at Rs. 2,22,499 (1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060). The price of the 13.5-inch, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 variant is Rs. 1,85,999; the 13.5-inch, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 model costs Rs. 2,22,999; the 13.5-inch display, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 variant is priced at Rs. 2,57,999; the 15-inch display, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 model costs Rs. 2,22,499; the 15.inch display, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 model is priced at Rs. 2,58,999, and the 15-inch display, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 costs Rs. 2,95,999.