Microsoft Surface Book 2 Refreshed With 8th Gen Quad-Core Intel Processor

, 01 April 2019


Microsoft has listed a new Surface Book 2 model online

Highlights

  • Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5-7800U variant listed online
  • The new variant is priced at $1,499, seventh gen variant discounted
  • The 13.5-inch Intel Core i5-7800U variant offers 256GB storage option

Ahead of its Surface event on April 17, Microsoft has refreshed its Surface Book 2 bringing a new variant with Intel's latest 8th Gen quad-core Core i5 processor. The existing Intel Core i5-7300U 7th gen model is now listed on the Microsoft Store for a discounted price, and the new 8th gen Intel Core i5 8350U variant is available for a price of $1,499 (roughly Rs.108,300). The 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 is listed on the Microsoft site in three variants – the Intel Core i5 seventh gen variant, the Intel Core i5 eighth gen variant, and the Intel Core i7 eighth gen variant.

The new quad-core Surface Book 2 was listed on third-party sellers site in US and Germany since last month, and now Microsoft has finally updated its listing as well. The 13-inch variant gets a processor upgrade, and the 15-inch Surface Book 2 is listed with 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 eight gen processor only. The 13.5-inch variant is listed in an 8GB RAM option, where users can pick from three processor options mentioned above. The 16GB 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 option is only available in the Intel Core i7 eight gen processor.

The new 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 with 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5-8350U quad-core processor will come with 256GB of internal storage. This Intel offering has double the number of cores and also has a slightly higher turbo frequency of 3.60GHz. Additionally, the Core i5-8350U has 6MB of smart cache while the Core i5-7300U has 3MB of smart cache memory.

As mentioned, this variant is listed for $ 1,499 (roughly Rs.108,300). The 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 variant with the 7th gen Intel Core i5-7300U processor is listed for a discounted price of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 89,900). Aside from the processor upgrade, the rest of the specifications remain the same. The Surface Book 2 packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense (3000 x 2000 pixels) display with 3:2 aspect ratio.

Comments

