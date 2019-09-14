Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Update Warning

Microsoft has released an update to fix the CPU spiking search problem but not everything has gone well. The update is reportedly causing new search issues and breaking the Start menu, Action Center, and USB connections. Windows 10 KB4515384 was released on September 10 and the update is downloaded in the background automatically.

"Typical Microsoft, fixes the CPU usage by completely breaking search so it can not even be used," Forbes.com quoted one affected user on Thursday.

"This update again introduces the same problem as the previous update," wrote another on Microsoft's Feedback Hub.

The update issues were first picked up by Windows Latest and have since been acknowledged by Microsoft.

More than 50 percent of all PCs are now running Microsoft's latest Windows 10 operating system (OS), which comes after over four years of its release.

Windows 10 adoption started out very strong but naturally slowed as the months progressed. Microsoft was aiming for 1 billion devices running Windows 10 in two to three years but backpedalled on that goal, the VentureBeat recently reported quoting data from Net Applications.

The operating system was installed on over 75 million PCs in its first four weeks and passed 110 million devices after 10 weeks.

Windows 10 OS had 48.86 percent market share in July and gained 2.13 percentage points to hit 50.99 percent in August. However, growth has been slow ever since the Windows 10 free upgrade expired in July 2016.

Windows 8 OS stayed flat at 0.63 percent while Windows 8.1 lost 0.91 points to 4.20 per cent. Together, they owned 4.83 percent market share at the end of August.