Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength to Post Sales Growth; Windows, Xbox Businesses See Strong Demand

Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength to Post Sales Growth; Windows, Xbox Businesses See Strong Demand

Microsoft's Azure cloud service grew 50 percent in the quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2021 11:50 IST
Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength to Post Sales Growth; Windows, Xbox Businesses See Strong Demand

Microsoft's personal computing unit had $13 billion (roughly Rs. 96,750 crores) in sales

Highlights
  • Microsoft has continued to double down on cloud-base software
  • Azure grew 50 percent in the quarter
  • Teams has 145 million daily users, up from 115 million in October

Microsoft on Tuesday met analysts' quarterly sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell slightly reflecting some skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally.

By grabbing market share in the booming market for cloud computing and expanding business services such as its Teams collaboration service and LinkedIn social network, the Redmond, Washington company has become one of the world's most valuable companies, worth close to $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,48,87,500 crores) after a 50 percent stock run-up over the past year.

Those services were still in demand during the pandemic, with Microsoft's Azure cloud service closing ground on market-share leader Amazon Web Services and growing 50 percent in the quarter. People working and studying from home bought new PCs and video consoles, spurring Microsoft Windows operating system and video game businesses.

Net income for the third quarter ended March 31 jumped 44 percent on a year ago to $15.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1,15,380 crores). Revenue and adjusted earnings per share were $41.7 billion (roughky Rs. 3,10,380 crores) and $1.95 (roughly Rs. 150) per share, above analysts' estimates of $41.03 billion (roughly Rs. 3,05,400 crores) and $1.78 (roughly Rs. 130) per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

Shares fell 2.5 percent, paring some deeper losses after executives gave a better-than-expected forecast during a conference call with investors.

"One-off tax and currency advantages have boosted Microsoft's third-quarter numbers, and as a result the market isn't being quite as welcoming of expectation-beating numbers as you might expect," said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Net profit had included a favorable $620 million (roughly Rs. 4,610 crores) tax benefit from court rulings in India.

"That is the danger of trading on the kind of valuation Microsoft enjoys, 32.8 times next year's earnings. Disappoint even a little and the market will be unforgiving."

Sales for what Microsoft calls its "commercial cloud" - which contains server infrastructure such as Azure along with cloud-based versions of its Office software - was up 33 percent at $17.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,730 crores). Sales for Dynamics 365 customer management, which competes directly with Salesforce, rose 45 percent and the business version of Office 365 added 15 percent more users.

"That's the fourth consecutive quarter of 15 percent seat growth on a very large base," Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said of the Office 365 results for commercial customers.

Microsoft has continued to double down on cloud-base software and said earlier this month it would buy artificial intelligence software firm Nuance Communications for $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,19,090 crores), excluding net debt, to bolster its healthcare business.

Microsoft said Azure, its closely watched cloud computing business that competes with Amazon's Amazon Web Services and Alphabet's Google Cloud, grew 50 percent in the quarter, or 46 percent when adjusted for currency variations. This is down from a currency-adjusted 48 percent the quarter before but in line with analysts' expectations of 46.3 percent growth, according to data from Visible Alpha.

Overall sales at Microsoft's "intelligent cloud" unit that contains Azure were $15.1 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,400 crores), above analysts' estimates of $14.92 (roughly Rs. 1,11,060 crores) billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, up from 115 million in October, Microsoft said. Sales for Microsoft's productivity software unit, which includes Office and Teams, were $13.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,01,235 crores), compared with estimates of $13.49 billion (roughly Rs. 1,00,400 crores), according to Refinitiv.

Sales for its LinkedIn social network were up 23 percent on a currency adjusted basis, slightly above Visible Alpha estimates of 21.9 percent, as revenue continued to recover from a sharp decline in job listings and hiring at the onset of the pandemic.

Microsoft's personal computing unit, which contains its Windows operating system and Xbox gaming console, had $13 billion (roughly Rs. 96,750 crores) in sales, compared with analysts' expectations of $12.57 billion (roughly Rs. 93,510 crores), according to Refinitiv data. Sales of Windows to PC makers were up 10 percent, compared to a 1 percent rise the quarter earlier.

On a call with investors, Microsoft forecast fiscal fourth-quarter productivity segment revenue with a midpoint of $13.93 billion (roughly Rs. 1,03,630 crores), above Refinitiv estimates of $13.57 billion (roughly Rs. 1,00,950 crores). Its sales forecasts for its intelligent cloud and personal computing businesses had midpoints of $16.32 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,405 crores) and $13.80 billion (roughly Rs. 1,02,660 crores), respectively, above estimates of $16.0 billion (roughly Rs. 1,19,030 crores) and $13.26 billion (roughly Rs. 98,640 crores), according to Refinitiv data.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft
WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool Is Being Tested for Android Devices
COVID-19 Vaccine Registration to Go Live in India for People Aged 18-44 Years From 4pm Today: How to Register

Related Stories

Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength to Post Sales Growth; Windows, Xbox Businesses See Strong Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell Unveils Latitude 7320 Detachable, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4
  2. Telegram Update Brings Payments 2.0, Mini Profiles, More
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Update Brings April Security Patch and Bug Fixes
  4. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  8. Realme 8 5G First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: All Details
  9. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones Review
  10. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration to Go Live in India for People Aged 18-44 Years From 4pm Today: How to Register
  2. Realme 8 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today at 12 Noon: Price, Offers
  3. Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength to Post Sales Growth; Windows, Xbox Businesses See Strong Demand
  4. WhatsApp Chat History Migration Tool Is Being Tested for Android Devices
  5. SpaceX Plan to Deploy Over 2,000 Starlink Satellites Gets US FCC Approval
  6. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, More
  7. Apple Fined $12 Million by Russia for Alleged App Market Abuse
  8. Google Parent Alphabet Rides High Online Consumer Activity to Post Record Profit, Plans $50 Billion Buyback
  9. Instagram to Create Marketplace to Connect Brands, Influencers; Will Help Creators Earn From Recommendations
  10. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched, a 2-in-1 Laptop With Thunderbolt 4 Ports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com