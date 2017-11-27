Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Office Apps Now Accessible by All Chromebooks With Google Play: Reports

 
27 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Office Apps Now Accessible by All Chromebooks With Google Play: Reports

Highlights

  • Microsoft Office was previously available on select Chromebooks
  • Google Play-enabled Chromebooks said to be compatible
  • Microsoft Office apps available Google Play

A long time after supporting Android apps, Chromebooks have now received Microsoft Office. The new experience comes with the latest Microsoft Office apps for Android that are available through Google Play store - specifically, Word, Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint. Originally, Chromebook users utilised Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides as their default productivity apps. Only late last year did select models including the Pixelbook and Asus Chromebook Flip gain access to Microsoft Office Android apps, despite several other models having Google Play store access.

Google and Microsoft haven't announced the latest development. However, as folks at ChromeUnboxed spotted, the Microsoft Office suite of Android apps now appears to be available for all Chromebooks with Google Play integration. Some Reddit users have also confirmed the new advancement. "I just checked Google Play Apps and found the Microsoft Office Suite for Android including One Note, Word, PowerPoint, Excel are now again available on Chromebooks," a Redditor wrote in a recent post.

With the fresh update, you can use Microsoft Office on your Chromebook. The Office package is certainly not as advanced as the one available for a Windows 10 or Mac PC. Also, users will need an Office 365 account if they intend to edit documents, or a screen that's 10.1-inches in size or smaller.

This isn't the first time when Chromebooks have received a treatment that takes them against Windows-based notebooks. In May last year, Google announced Android app support for Chrome OS and confirmed the arrival of Google Play to download new apps on Chromebooks. Microsoft also updated its Skype client last year to enable voice calls on Internet-powered Chromebooks. Moreover, in August, Google launched Chrome Enterprise to persuade enterprises to switch to its Chrome OS and start using Chromebooks instead of any traditional notebooks. The Sundar Pichai-led company tied up with VMware and Microsoft to enable new enterprise-centric management tools.

Alongside targeting enterprises, Google is largely focusing on promoting Chromebooks in the education sector. Chromebook shipments overtook Apple's MacBook lineup in the US last year. Further, consulting firm Futuresource in a recent report claim that 58 percent of US K-12 schools are relying on Chromebooks, whereas Windows-based notebooks and desktops come second with around 22 percent.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chromebooks, Chrome OS, Google, Laptops, Microsoft, Microsoft Office
EU's Upcoming Patent Fee Guidelines Set to Favour Qualcomm, Ericsson
Online Retail Is Threatened by Offline, Not the Other Way Around: Biyani
Hot Deals
Microsoft Office Apps Now Accessible by All Chromebooks With Google Play: Reports
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Leaked Front Panel Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. Amazon Bags Streaming Rights to 2.0, Starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar
  3. Oppo F5 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India
  4. OnePlus 5 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo With Its First Open Beta Build
  5. Honor V10 Said to Launch in India in January
  6. Oppo F5 Youth and Oppo A79 Launched With 18:9 Displays
  7. Gionee Launches 6 New FullView Phones, Gionee S11 Coming to India Soon
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaks, Black Friday Deals, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Xiaomi's Exchange Program, Nokia and OnePlus Launches, and More News
  10. Apple Files Patent for Foldable iPhone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.