Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Issues Out-of-Band Windows Update to Disable Mitigation Against Spectre Variant 2

 
29 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Issues Out-of-Band Windows Update to Disable Mitigation Against Spectre Variant 2

Microsoft has released another security patch against 'Spectre variant 2' bug found on Intel chips. The out-of-band update, KB4078130, is meant for Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.

Intel has reported issues with recently released microcode meant to address 'Spectre variant 2' termed as 'CVE 2017-5715 Branch Target Injection'.

The chipmaker noted that this microcode can cause "higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behaviour," adding that situations like this may result in "data loss or corruption".

"While Intel tests, updates and deploys new microcode, we are making available an out of band update 'KB4078130' that specifically disables only the mitigation against CVE-2017-5715 - Branch target injection vulnerability," Microsoft wrote on its support page on Sunday.

"Our own experience is that system instability can in some circumstances cause data loss or corruption. In our testing this new update has been found to prevent the behaviour described," Microsoft said.

Microsoft is also offering a new option - available for advanced users on impacted devices - to manually disable and enable the mitigation against Spectre variant 2 (CVE 2017-5715) independently via registry setting changes.

"As of January 25, there are no known reports to indicate that this Spectre variant 2 (CVE 2017-5715 ) has been used to attack customers," the support page added.

After chipmaker Intel confirmed a potential security flaw in its chips, Microsoft issued emergency updates to supported versions of Windows earlier this month.

Intel had confirmed two security flaws - Meltdown and Spectre - in its chips that were vulnerable to hacking.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich later allayed fears of any data breach.

Addressing the gathering at his keynote address at CES 2018 earlier this month, Krzanich said: "Our primary goal has been to keep our customers safe. We have not received any information that these exploits have been used to obtain customers' data."

The Intel CEO urged everyone to patch their systems as soon as these are available.

 

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Intel Chips, Microsoft, PC Laptops, Tablets
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nokia Introduces High-Capacity 5G Chipsets, to Ship in Volume in Third Quarter
Devumi, a Firm That Sells 'Fake' Twitter Followers, to Be Probed by New York Attorney General
Hot Deals
Microsoft Issues Out-of-Band Windows Update to Disable Mitigation Against Spectre Variant 2
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Gets a New Variant, Features 4GB of RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Said to Sport Intelligent Scan Technology
  3. Moto X4 6GB RAM Variant With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Telco Wars Continue, WhatsApp for Business in India, and More This Week
  5. OnePlus Refutes Allegation of Sending Clipboard Data to China
  6. Google Rolls Out New Addition to 'Mute This Ad' Feature
  7. Nokia 10 Penta-Camera Setup Leak, Nokia 7 Plus Specifications Surface
  8. Xiaomi Mi Box 4, Mi Box 4c With 4K HDR Support Launched
  9. BSNL to End Free Sunday Calls on February 1
  10. Mi 7 Launch Unlikely at MWC 2018, Mi MIX 2S Expected Instead: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.