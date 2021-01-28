Microsoft has opened its new India Development Center (IDC) facility in Noida and the architecture is inspired by the iconic Taj Mahal. This is the third development centre for Microsoft in India after Bangalore and Hyderabad. Microsoft says this IDC will “serve as a premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation.” The company aims to find engineering talent to work on projects that would have a global impact. The building, according to Microsoft, is a combination of latest Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials.

IDC NCR facility is a contemporary workspace where engineering talent in the areas of Business and Productivity tools, AI, Cloud and Enterprise, Core Services, and the new Gaming division will coexist. The Microsoft facility that spans 90,000 square feet has been inspired by the Taj Mahal and features intricate artwork by local artisans. India's rich cultural heritage can be seen in the graphics and it combines Microsoft technologies and locally sourced materials. Energy and water consumption practices have also been kept in mind while constructing the hub that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum rated for being an environment-friendly building.

Managing Director at Microsoft India Research and Development Rajiv Kumar shared, “The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India. Digital Transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world.”

At IDC, Microsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Research efforts are conducted, and this department is responsible for taking the AI strategy and research forward by applying it to infrastructure, services, apps, and agents. The Cloud and Enterprise department works on CRM, development tools, cloud infrastructure, Microsoft Azure, and Visual Studio. The Experience and Devices group is responsible for the software, games, apps, and hardware that Microsoft makes. Their work also includes Office 365, SharePoint, and Vision. Lastly, the Core Services Engineering team takes care of critical products and services for Microsoft.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.