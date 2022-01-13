Technology News
Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer Mike Filippo to Design Server Chips

Microsoft is said to be working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2022 12:45 IST
Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer Mike Filippo to Design Server Chips

Move to hire Filippo implies Microsoft is accelerating a push to create homegrown chips for its servers

  • Microsoft hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo
  • The cloud computing heavy-weight relies heavily on Intel and AMD
  • Filippo started his career as a CPU designer at chip designer AMD

Microsoft hired a key Apple engineer to design its own chips for its servers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The software giant hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo, who worked for Apple for over two years, the report said.

Microsoft is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, a source told Reuters in December 2020.

The cloud computing heavy-weight relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices to supply chips for its Azure cloud computing services as well as Surface PCs.

The move to hire Filippo implies that Microsoft is accelerating a push to create homegrown chips for its servers powering Azure cloud computing services, the report added.

Filippo, who started his career as a CPU designer at chip designer AMD in 1996, has previously worked at Intel and UK-based ARM before joining Apple, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

