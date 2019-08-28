Microsoft Hosting an Event on October 2, New Surface Devices Expected

Microsoft has sent out invites for a press event in October where the company is expected to be talking about its next Surface-branded devices. The event will take place on October 2 in the New York City, the same day when Microsoft unveiled the current crop of Surface devices last year. This year's event may feature the rumoured dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. The device has reportedly been in development for over two years. In addition to the Centaurus, Microsoft is rumoured to be bringing Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3.

According to a report by The Verge, even though the dual-screen Surface device may be unveiled at the October 2 event, it won't ship immediately.

“Sources familiar with Microsoft's plans tell The Verge that the company is currently targeting a 2020 release date for its dual-screen Surface,” the tech publication wrote.

Among other Surface devices, the Surface Pro 7 may get a redesigned keyboard, whereas the Surface Book 3 is expected to pack Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU with Turing architecture. Additionally, the new Surface devices will most likely be powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors and may include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports. There is still no word on whether Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors will make their way to the new Surface devices.

Surface earbuds, codenamed Morrison, could also mark their presence of October 2. Two Surface-branded headphones are expected.

“The company is looking to capitalise upon the development of its audio tech by expanding its portfolio to cover the two major categories of headphones: over-ear and in-ear,” Thurott.com wrote in a report in April this year.