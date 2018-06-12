Microsoft, ever since the launch of Windows 10, has been focusing on tightening its updates and support rules across the board. In separate announcements last week, the Redmond, Washington giant stated that Microsoft Community Forums and Microsoft staff will shift support scope and not offer technical support for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 RT, Office 2010, Office 2013, and more such Microsoft products in an attempt to push Windows 10 adoption. This means, Microsoft staff will no longer provide answers or support, but, the community is free to share answers amongst each other.

With effect from July 2018, Microsoft will not provide technical support for the above-mentioned along with Microsoft Security Essentials, Internet Explorer 10, Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, Surface 2, Microsoft Band, Mobile devices forum, and Zune. "There will be no proactive reviews, monitoring, answering or answer marking of questions. The forums will still be moderated by Microsoft agents to ensure participants can engage in a safe and positive environment," said Michelle Mad, Moderator, Microsoft Community.

As per the forum post, Microsoft Band users are invited to join the Microsoft Band 2 topic. As for mobile devices, Microsoft support will continue in "Other Windows mobile devices" topic. And, Zune's topic will be closed but remain available for browsing.

"Please be advised that effective July 2018, the forum topics for products that reached end of support will no longer receive technical support from Microsoft agents. There will be no proactive reviews, monitoring, answering or answer marking of questions. The forums will still have Microsoft moderation to ensure participants can engage in a safe and positive environment," said a forum owner in a separate post.

The push towards Windows 10 has evidently worked in the favour of Microsoft. Back in February this year, StatCounter had released a report marking the first instance when Windows 10 had a larger market share than Windows 7. This milestone was reached after two years since Windows 10 was first released.