Microsoft is continuing its efforts to move more settings from Control Panel to the Settings app. The company has just released a preview build of Windows 11 and repositioned the section used for uninstalling Windows Updates to the Settings app now. With the latest update, Control Panel now redirects to Windows Settings when a user tries to open the Programs and Features section. The Control Panel was part of Windows since its initial launch. In the previous update also, the tech giant shifted advanced sharing settings including Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing to a new page in the Settings app under Advanced Network Settings.

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the release of Windows 11 insider preview build 22523 to the Dev Channel. In the blog post, the company outlined the changes of the latest version. The most notable change is that the links to Programs and Features in Control Panel will now open in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps. Also, the company said that it is moving Uninstall Updates (for cumulative updates, etc.) from Control Panel to a new page in Settings under Settings > Windows Update > Update History.

Windows 11 build 22523 also brings some other minor changes. Snap Groups are now available for all insiders in the Alt + Tab menu. Additionally, File Explorer shows media server options in the menu on the toolbar. Build 22523 is the last update in the Windows insider program in 2021, said Microsoft. It is available to download as an ISO file on the official website.

Earlier, in the preview build 22509 released on December 1, Microsoft announced that it has shifted the advanced sharing settings (such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) to a new page in the Settings app under Advanced Network Settings. Also, entry points for network and devices settings in Control Panel started to redirect to the corresponding pages in Settings.

It also added changes to the device-specific pages under Printers and Scanners in Settings to show more information about the user's printer or scanner directly in Settings when available.