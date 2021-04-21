Technology News
  Microsoft Cloud PC Service Could Launch in June or July, Windows 10 Store App May Be Revamped

Microsoft Cloud PC Service Could Launch in June or July, Windows 10 Store App May Be Revamped

Microsoft Cloud PC service is based on its Azure cloud computing platform and will allow users to run regular Windows apps on Windows 10X devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 April 2021 14:31 IST
Microsoft Cloud PC Service Could Launch in June or July, Windows 10 Store App May Be Revamped

Microsoft Cloud PC website currently shows “organisation is not supported”

Highlights
  • Microsoft Cloud PC is expected to be a tiered subscription service
  • Microsoft may release an updated Store app this fall
  • The company has not shared official details on its Cloud PC service yet

Microsoft Cloud PC service could launch in June or early July this year, according to a report. The company has been working on this service, codenamed “Project Deschutes”, that could offer a virtualised Windows experience at a per-person fee. It is powered by Microsoft's cloud computing service Azure and will allow users to access a remote Windows desktop on their devices. Separately, another report says that the company is also planning to revamp the Microsoft Store app for Windows 10 with some visual and developer-related changes.

A report by ZDNet citing sources says that Microsoft could launch its Cloud PC service in June or early July this year. The company has its annual Microsoft Inspire global partner conference scheduled from July 14 where it may unveil its Cloud PC service. The report says that the timing of Cloud PC service launch makes sense as the annual conference would allow Microsoft to bring partners on board to help sell the service.

Cloud PC is an Azure based virtualised Windows experience that will give users access to a secure and updated Windows. This would allow an organisation to give its employees a secure and controlled Windows experience where they can run office applications on their own systems. It can also be used on Windows 10X machines that cannot run several regular Windows applications. The report adds that Microsoft plans to sell Cloud PC as part of a Microsoft 365 subscription with a per-user fee.

The service is also said to have different tiers – Medium, Heavy, Advanced – depending on workload requirement.

In related news, Microsoft is planning on revamping the Store app for Windows 10 with a visual overhaul and some changes to its policies, as per a report by Windows Central citing sources. The new Store app is said to have a new layout, UI designs, fluid animations, and iconography. The Store app will be updated every month and is said to provide a more stable download and install experience for large apps. The report adds that there are three big changes coming to the Store app, which include allowing developers to submit unpackaged Win32 apps to the Store. Developers will be able to use third-party commerce platforms in apps for purchases, effectively bypassing Microsoft's own platform. They can also host apps and updates on their own content delivery network, as per the report.

The report also says that with the new updated Store app, Microsoft will bring first-party apps like Teams, Office, Edge, and Visual Studio to the Microsoft Store. The updated Store app is expected to roll out this fall with the Windows 10 Sun Valley update.

It should be noted that Microsoft has not shared any information on the launch of its Cloud PC service or a new Store app for Windows 10 yet.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Cloud PC Service Could Launch in June or July, Windows 10 Store App May Be Revamped
