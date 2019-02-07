Technology News

Microsoft Build Developer Conference to Be Held From May 6

, 07 February 2019
Microsoft is set to host its annual three-day Build developer conference at the Washington State Convention Centre in Seattle from May 6 to 8.

The Build conference is Microsoft's main annual developer event where the company unveils its latest Windows versions alongside additions to other software and service tools like Office and Azure.

The software giant is planning to post the agenda of the event later this month and open registrations from February 27, The Verge reported on Wednesday. 

The company is currently finalising its latest Windows 10 update, code-named "19H1" which is expected to reach the existing machines ahead of event leaving room for Microsoft to highlight new features in its upcoming Windows 10 release scheduled for later this year. 

The software giant is also likely to outline details of "Windows Lite" - which is a lighter verson of the operating system (OS) for users who do not require full power Windows desktops, the report said.

The company has been preparing for Windows to work on foldable and dual-screen device, some of which are expected to be announced later this year. 

Microsoft has been preparing Windows to work on foldable and dual-screen devices, some of which could be launched later this year and the Build could be a good opportunity to detail this development.

Microsoft's Build event is clashing with Google's annual I/O developer conference that begins on May 7 and ends on May 9 at Mountain View, California. 

Further reading: Microsoft, Build
