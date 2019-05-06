Microsoft Build 2019 Starts Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Microsoft's annual developer conference is all set to begin today and will continue through May 8. Unlike previous years, Microsoft has scheduled all keynotes on day one of the event, so there won't be any big announcements on the other two days of the conference. The company is expected to talk about artificial intelligence (AI), Cortana voice assistant, Microsoft 365, Windows 10, HoloLens, Mixed Reality, Xbox and more during the developer fest. Read on to find out how to watch Microsoft Build online and what is expected from the conference.

Microsoft Build 2019: How to watch keynotes online

Microsoft will be streaming all the keynotes online. If you want to watch them, you can head over to the company website to catch the stream. Microsoft's main vision keynote will start at 8:30am PT (9pm IST) today. As a part of the vision keynote, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella alongside other company executives like Scott Guthrie and Rajesh Jha will talk about the latest from Microsoft's platforms and tools. The two technical keynotes are scheduled starting 12:45pm PT (1:15am IST, May 7).

Microsoft Build 2019: What to expect

Like the recent years, cloud is going to be a big part of Microsoft Build this year as well. The company will also talk about AI and bots. Microsoft is likely to detail its strategy around conversational AI, including Cortana. In the run up to the developer conference, Microsoft had announced new tools for software makers aimed at making technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain easier for businesses to use.

The company will also expected to reveal its plans around HoloLens mixed reality headset, having just announced the development edition. Further, Windows and Xbox will also find a place in the company keynote today. As always, keep an eye out on Gadgets 360 for our coverage of Microsoft Build 2019.