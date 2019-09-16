Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event

Microsoft may launch a 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 next month alongside a 13.5-inch model, which is the same screen size as the Surface Laptop 2's. The company is hosting an event on October 2.

The company is also expected to launch an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 3 and it is possible that this chip could be found on this rumoured 15-inch model, The Verge reported on Sunday, citing German publication WinFuture.

As per the report, Microsoft will still offer a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as it did on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop. In addition, the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well.

The company is rumoured to launch dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. In addition to the Centaurus, Microsoft is anticipated to bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3 in October. Surface earbuds, codenamed Morrison, could also mark their presence of October 2. Two Surface-branded headphones are expected. Also anticipated are new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.

To recall, Microsoft in late August sent invites for its October 2 event. The event will take place in New York City, and is the same day when Microsoft unveiled the current crop of Surface devices last year.

The Surface Pro 7 may get a redesigned keyboard, whereas the Surface Book 3 is expected to pack Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU with Turing architecture. Additionally, the new Surface devices will most likely be powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors and may include USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports. There is still no word on whether Comet Lake or Ice Lake processors will make their way to the new Surface devices.