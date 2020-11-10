Mi Wireless Mouse Lite has been launched in China by Xiaomi as its newest PC peripheral. The mouse is based on 2.4GHz wireless transmission technology that is commonly found across affordable wireless mice by companies including HP and Logitech. The Chinese company has also used a minimalist design that comes along with a lightweight body. Mi Wireless Mouse Lite also features a compartment for the wireless receiver. In terms of controls, you'll get both left and right click buttons as well as a scroll wheel.

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite price

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite price has been set at CNY 39 (roughly Rs. 400) in China. However, the mouse will be available at an introductory price of CNY 29 (roughly Rs. 300) under the Singles' Day sale on November 11. Mi Wireless Mouse Lite is initially limited to the Chinese market, with no details announced on its global availability.

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite specifications

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite comes with an optical sensor that has a resolution of 1,000dpi. It works with an AAA battery and includes a power button that activates the tracking. The mouse also comes with an automatic sleep technology to provide battery efficiency to some extent.

Similar to various existing wireless mice, Mi Wireless Mouse Lite comes with a receiver that has a USB Type-A port. There is also a dedicated compartment to store the receiver when the mouse is not in use.

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite comes with a Teflon-made footpad at the bottom. The mouse is also ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue following long hours of use. It measures 113x60x36mm and weighs 60 grams (without battery).

