Mi Router 4C With Four Antennae, Up to 300Mbps Speed Launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Router 4C in India. The wireless router comes with four high-performance omni-directional antennae, supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, and offers up to 300Mbps speeds. To recall, this router was launched in China in July last year, and it has finally been made available in India. The Mi Router 4C is equipped with 64MB of onboard RAM, and has 16MB Nor Flash ROM. The Mi Router 4C can be controlled via the Mi Wi-Fi app, and it comes with features like bandwidth optimisation tools, and parental controls as well.

Mi Router 4C price in India

The Mi Router 4C is priced in India at Rs. 999 and it has been launched in a single White colour option. The router is already on sale on Mi.com wherein an estimated delivery of up to 3 days is listed. If the user wishes to avail one-day delivery, a charge of Rs. 49 is levied.

Mi Router 4C features

Mi Router 4C features include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 that offers speeds of up to 300Mbps, four omni-directional antennae, MediaTek MT7628N processor, 64MB DDR2 RAM, and 16MB Nor Flash ROM. The dimensions are at 195x178.9x107mm, and the Mi Wi-Fi app is compatible with Android and iOS phones. Xiaomi notes that the Mi Router 4C can connect with up to 64 devices – up to eight times more than typical routers. The Mi Wi-Fi app helps you view and manage router settings remotely. There's a QoS (Quality of Service) tool that helps you manage and allocate bandwidth as per requirement. The app also offers parental controls to manage what children can and cannot view.

