Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro were launched in India on Thursday, August 26. Both the new devices unveiled at Xiaomi's Smarter Living 2022 event are introduced to expand the company's Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio. While the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition is claimed to deliver high-definition (HD) connectivity and up to 1,167Mbps speeds to users through a four high-gain antenna design, the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is designed to offer 2K video for a clearer surveillance experience. In addition to the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Running Shoes in the country.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro: Price in India

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 2,199. The router will go on sale in the country through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and key offline retailers. The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition is available in China at CNY 119 (roughly Rs. 1,400).

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes to India with a price tag of Rs. 4,499. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and leading retail outlets in the country. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro was launched in Europe in January with a price tag of EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200).

Xiaomi will start selling the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and Mi 360 Security Camera 2K Pro in the country starting September 15. The Xiaomi Running Shoes, on the other hand, will be available from today (Thursday, August 26) through Mi.com at a ‘crowdfunding' price of Rs. 2,699.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition specifications

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition carries four omnidirectional antennas and a dual-core MediaTek MT7621A MIPS CPU to provide Internet connectivity speeds of up to 1,167Mbps along with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. The router includes 128MB of onboard memory that enables working simultaneously with up to 128 devices. You'll additionally get IPv6 support — alongside the older Internet Protocol (IP) versions. The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition also offers up to Wi-Fi 802.11ac when using the 5GHz frequency band. This essentially helps deliver high speeds with less interference.

Users can access features including Wi-Fi optimisation, anti-hacking protection, and parental controls when using the Mi Wi-Fi app with the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition. The router also offers controlling connected devices through the proprietary Mi Wi-Fi app that is available for both Android and iOS devices.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition has three Gigabit network ports. Besides, the router measures 201x122x174mm.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro specifications

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro features a 2K sensor with a six-piece lens that has an f/1.4 aperture. The camera is capable of recording videos at 1296p — an upgrade over the 1080p recording available on the Mi Home Security Camera 360. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro also includes a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor to offer a 360-degree horizontal viewing angle and a 118-degree vertical viewing angle. Users can control the camera through the Mi Home app.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro offers 360-degree horizontal and 118-degree vertical viewing angles

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

To protect privacy of users, the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro has a physical privacy shutter. This blocks the lens once the camera is switched off from the Mi Home app.

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro also carries dual microphones for two-way voice calling along with active noise reduction. The camera includes a 940mm infrared light sensor that helps with tracking in low light conditions, with zero red glow. There is dual-band Wi-Fi with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Additionally, the camera has Bluetooth v4.2.

Xiaomi has provided three distinct storage methods on the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro that include a local microSD card (up to 32GB), free seven days rolling cloud storage of motion-triggered video clips, and NAS storage.

Customers on Mi and Redmi TV models can view live camera footage on their TV screens through the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro using the new Mi Home app. Further, the camera works wirelessly with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro measures 122x78x78mm and weighs 349 grams.

Xiaomi Running Shoes features

The Xiaomi Running Shoes come with a 4D fly woven upper and herringbone locking system. The shoes are designed with a 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology and include anti-twist features. There is a Cloud Bomb Popcorn Midsole to provide a lightweight design and flexible build.

Xiaomi Running Shoes are designed with a 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Running Shoes include Microban protection against odor-causing microbes and bacteria. There are three colour options to choose from, namely Black, Blue, and Gray.

