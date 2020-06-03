Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen to Body Ratio Ahead of India Launch

Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio Ahead of India Launch

The Mi Notebook is seen to sport a traditional laptop design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2020 13:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Mi Notebook India launch event set for June 11

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has custom designed a Mi Notebook model for India
  • The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on June 11
  • The Mi Notebook is teased to come with very slim bezels

Mi Notebook is set to launch in India on June 11. The company has been teasing the arrival of the first Xiaomi laptop in India and the latest teaser suggests that the Mi Notebook has ‘one of the highest screen to body ratio' in the category. The video attached with the teaser showed the Mi Notebook with slim bezels and a large display. The Mi Notebook is said to be made exclusively for India, which means a pre-existing Chinese model will not be introduced, but a completely new MI Notebook model will be unveiled.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the display of the upcoming Mi Notebook. He noted that the laptop has ‘one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen.' The video showed the laptop from all angles, and the bezels surrounding the display are rather slim. The bottom portion of the laptop display is the thickest and it houses the Mi logo. The keyboard portion of the Mi Notebook is not visible in the teaser. The Mi Notebook is seen to sport a traditional laptop design, and it doesn't seem to come with a 360 degree hinge or a detachable display either. Xiaomi is expected to price the upcoming Mi Notebook rather aggressively.

The Mi Notebook India launch event is set to begin at 12pm (noon) IST. The event will be held online across Xiaomi's social channels and Mi.com. Jain's tweet also noted that the Mi Notebook has been made especially for the Indian audience. The company looks to compete with top brands like HP, Apple, Dell, and Lenovo in the congested laptop market.

There are very little details regarding the Mi Notebook Indian variant for now. The laptop seen in the teasers, gives us a glimpse at the traditional design frame, but the internals and the technical details remain a mystery. Xiaomi is known to pack impressive hardware in its products and price it competitively. The Mi Notebook is expected to be treated in the same manner.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Notebook, Mi Notebook Features, Mi Notebook India Launch, Mi Notebook Specifications, Mi Notebook Price in India, Manu Kumar Jain
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests

Related Stories

Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio Ahead of India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  2. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  3. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  8. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
  9. Realme’s 55-Inch TV Is Coming to India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 8GB RAM Variant Listed on Samsung India Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch Set for June 17, Company Reveals
  2. Cyclone Nisarga: Vodafone Idea Readies Mobile DGs, War Rooms to Maintain Connectivity
  3. A Photo Is Crashing Many Android Phones, This Could Be Why
  4. US Probe Into India's Digital Tax Said Not Be a Move of Aggression
  5. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 15 Owning to Coronavirus Lockdown
  6. US to Investigate India, Other Nations' Digital Services Tax on Its Tech Companies
  7. OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture
  8. Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts
  9. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Trump Post Decisions to Staff at Company-Wide Meeting
  10. Jio Platforms May Soon Receive $1 Billion Investment From Top Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com